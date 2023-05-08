Concordia Junior High Track Meet 2023
Results for Abilene
(Top 6)
7th Boys 100M
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 1st, 12.76
Konnor Maybee, Abilene, 3rd, 14.61
Tyce Taylor, Abilene, 6th, 15.14
7th Boys 200M
PJ O’Reilly, Abilene, 1st, 25.59
Mason Woods, Abilene, 3rd, 27.76
7th Boys 400M
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 1st, 59.32
Brody Potts, Abilene, 6th, 1:07.24
7th Boys 800M
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 1st, 2:25.43
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 4th, 2:30.69
7th Boys 1600M
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 1st, 5:35.63
Zane Issitt, Abilene, 4th, 6:01.88
7th Boys 3200M
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 2nd, 11:31.73
Brogan Woody, Abilene, 6th, 14:47.93
7th Boys 100M Hurdles
Jackson Sawyer, Abilene, 4th, 18.17
7th Boys 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 51.21
7th Boys 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 1:58.64
7th Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 5th, 4:51.12
7th Boys 800M SMR
Abilene, 1st, 2:00.89
7th Boys Shot Put
Brodie Cochran, Abilene, 3rd, 35-07
7th Boys Discus
Harmon Geissinger, Abilene, 6th, 82-00
7th Boys High Jump
Jackson Sawyer, Abilene, 3rd, 4-08
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 4th, 4-06
7th Boys Pole Vault
Keyen Taplin, Abilene, 1st, 8-06
7th Boys Long Jump
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 4th, 15-09.50
PJ O’Reilly, Abilene, T-5th, 15-09.25
7th Boys Triple Jump
Clayton Gfeller, Abilene, 5th, 30-05
8th Boys 100M
Ty Cunningham, Abilene, 5th, 12.91
8th Boys 400M
Luke Watson, Abilene, 4th, 59.12
8th Boys 800M
Luke Watson, Abilene, 1st, 2:24.30
Cael Casteel, Abilene, 5th, 2:36.14
8th Boys 1600M
Nolan Haslouer, Abilene, 2nd, 5:53.37
Wyatt Bathurst, Abilene, 4th, 5:59.90
8th Boys 3200M
Kamdyn Affolter, Abilene, 2nd, 13:12.13
8th Boys 100M Hurdles
Liam McNutt, Abilene, 2nd, 17.51
8th Boys 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 50.86
8th Boys 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 1:52.45
8th Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 4th, 4:30.26
8th Boys 800M SMR
Abilene, 1st, 1:52.41
8th Boys Javelin
Gabriel Nichols, Abilene, 6th, 103-02
8th Boys High Jump
Gabriel Nichols, Abilene, 2nd, 4-10
Corbin Parson, Abilene, T-2nd, 4-10
Liam McNutt, Abilene, T-5th, 4-06
8th Boys Pole Vault
Murphy Randolph, Abilene, 3rd, 9-00
Mason Eller, Abilene, 5th, 8-06
8th Boys Long Jump
Ty Cunningham, Abilene, 3rd, 16-02.25
7th Girls 100M
Josie Wells, Abilene, 4th, 14.60
McKenna Ridder, Abilene, 6th, 14.88
7th Girls 200M
Josie Wells, Abilene, 4th, 30.63
7th Girls 400M
Kristin Mead, Abilene, 6th, 1:13.56
7th Girls 800M
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 4th, 2:43.71
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 5th, 2:44.31
7th Girls 1600M
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 2nd, 6:00.06
7th Girls 3200M
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 4th, 14:00.35
7th Girls 100M Hurdles
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 2nd, 18.14
Illiana Garcia, Abilene, 5th, 19.75
7th Girls 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 4th, 1:01.82
7th Girls 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 2:04.15
7th Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 6th, 5:34.06
7th Girls 800M SMR
Abilene, 1st, 2:14.02
7th Girls Javelin
Brinley Zook, Abilene, 3rd, 73-05
Chloe Friederich, Abilene, 6th, 62-09
7th Girls High Jump
Klovis Stover, Abilene, T-5th, 3-10
7th Girls Pole Vault
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 1st, 7-06
Josie Wilson, Abilene, T-3rd, 6-06
7th Girls Long Jump
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 6th, 13-04.25
7th Girls Triple Jump
Paislee Davidson, Abilene, 4th, 27-05
8th Girls 100M
Annastyn Waite, Abilene, 4th, 14.47
Bentley Strickland, Abilene, 5th, 14.98
8th Girls 200M
Kit Barbieri, Abilene, 5th, 29.42
Timber Taylor, Abilene, 6th, 29.62
8th Girls 400M
Lola Rock, Abilene, 4th, 1:08.38
Ryleigh Farson, Abilene, 5th, 1:11.94
8th Girls 800M
Lola Rock, Abilene, 2nd, 2:41.26
Bryer Baier, Abilene, 3rd, 2:48.01
8th Girls 1600M
Ryleigh Farson, Abilene, 2nd, 6:13.92
8th Girls 100M Hurdles
Timber Taylor, Abilene, 3rd, 18.54
8th Girls 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 55.94
8th Girls 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 1:59.98
8th Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 4:43.68
8th Girls 800M SMR
Abilene, 2nd, 2:12.55
8th Girls Discus
Madison Fields, Abilene, 2nd, 80-06
Emery Lady, Abilene, 6th, 75-03
8th Girls Javelin
Hope Dannefer, Abilene, 4th, 88-08
Madison Fields, Abilene, 5th, 83-01
8th Girls Pole Vault
Carstyn Smith, Abilene, 4th, 7-06
Bryer Baier, Abilene, 5th, 7-00
8th Girls Long Jump
Josie Kenner, Abilene, 5th, 14-02.75
8th Girls Triple Jump
Kit Barbieri, Abilene, 3rd, 31-01
Rebekah Olson, Abilene, 4th, 30-01.50
Josie Keener, Abilene, 5th, 30-01
Team Scores:
7th Boys
Beloit 160.5, Abilene 145.5, Concordia 102, Marysville 53, Smith Center 51, Minneapolis 21.
8th Boys
Concordia 126, Abilene 105.75, Beloit 69, Minneapolis 68, Marysville 65.5, Smith Center 50, Republic County 48.75, Clay Center 12.
7th Girls
Marysville 130, Concordia 105, Minneapolis 91.5, Abilene 90.5, Beloit 90, Smith Center 40, Clay Center 1.
8th Girls
Concordia 123, Abilene, 110, Beloit 99, Marysville 98, Smith Center 63, Minneapolis 32, Clay Center 2, Republic County 1.
Salina Middle School Track Meet 2023
Results for Chapman (Top 6)
7th Girls Shot Put
Breslyn Francis, Chapman, 1st, 27-00.75
Caylor Clark, Chapman, 2nd, 26-02.25
Katie Stoffer, Chapman, 3rd, 26-01.75
8th Girls Shot Put
Cora Merritt, Chapman, 5th, 33-08.25
8th Boys Shot Put
Neziah Brown, Chapman, 1st, 41-00.25
Jaysik Bauman, Chapman, 5th, 36-01.75
7th Boys 800 SMR
Chapman, 3rd, 2:04.76
8th Boys 800 SMR
Chapman, 3rd, 4:35.83
7th Girls 100M Hurdles
Paige Brown, Chapman, 4th, 19.55
7th Boys 100M Hurdles
Braxton Prosser, Chapman, 4th, 18.73
7th Girls 100M
Kennedy Scholz, Chapman, 2nd, 13.79
8th Girls 100M
Jai Rogers, Chapman, 1st, 13.38
7th Girls 1600M
Liberty Cuevas, Chapman, 2nd, 5:59.82
7th Boys 1600M
Riley Delorenzo, Chapman, 2nd, 5:28.62
7th Girls 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 3rd, 56.56
7th Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 5th, 53.89
8th Girls 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 54.72
8th Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 5th, 50.07
7th Boys 400M
Bo Rothchild, Chapman, 2nd, 1:01.09
7th Girls 4x200M Relay
Chapman, 4th, 2:05.71
7th Boys 4x200M Relay
Chapman, 4th, 1:57.48
8th Girls 4x200M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 1:56.53
8th Boys 4x200M Relay
Chapman, 5th, 2:07.00
7th Boys 800M
Riley Delorenzo, Chapman, 3rd, 2:33.50
7th Girls 200M
Kennedy Scholz, Chapman, 1st, 27.54
7th Boys 200M
Jackson Fong, Chapman, 6th, 28.62
8th Boys 3200M
Ethan Falls, Chapman, 6th, 12:50.10
7th Girls 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 5th, 5:11.08
7th Boys 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 4:22.56
8th Girls 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 5th, 5:11.89
8th Boys 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 4th, 4:20.95
8th Boys 100M Hurdles
Matthew Smith, Chapman, 4th, 17.18
7th Girls 800M
Reese Gruver, Chapman, 4th, 2:57.21
7th Girls 800 SMR
Chapman, 2nd, 2:11.66
8th Girls 200M Hurdles
Asa Courtois, Chapman, 6th, 35.95
7th Girls High Jump
Reese Gruver, Chapman, 5th, 4-0
8th Girls High Jump
Josie Baer, Chapman, 6th, 4-06
7th Boys High Jump
Bo Rothchild, Chapman, T-2nd, 4-09
Braxton Prosser, Chapman, 5th, 4-09
8th Boys High Jump
Audiel Becker, Chapman, 1st, 5-01
Dominic Krogman, Chapman, 3rd, 5-00
Roper Woods, Chapman, T-6th, 4-09
7th Girls Long Jump
Shianne Cammisa, Chapman, 4th, 12-10.50
8th Girls Long Jump
Josie Baer, Chapman, 6th, 13-09
7th Boys Long Jump
Braxton Prosser, Chapman, 14-08
8th Boys Long Jump
Andrew Scott, Chapman, 5th, 15-02.75
7th Girls Discus
Caylor Clark, Chapman, 4th, 58-11
Emmalee Howard, Chapman, 5th, 55-02
8th Girls Discus
Cora Merritt, Chapman, 3rd, 82-11
7th Boys Discus
Korbin Hackett, Chapman, 4th, 90-06
8th Boys Discus
Neziah Brown, Chapman, 3rd, 106-10
Team Scores:
7th Boys
McPherson 125, Newton-Chisholm 117, Lakewood 111, Chapman 62, Salina South 27, Wamego 20.
8th Boys
Lakewood 153.33, Salina South 88, McPherson 82.33, Wamego 82, Chapman 55.33, Newton-Chisholm 31.
8th Girls
Lakewood 124.5, McPherson 121, Wamego 92, Salina South 75, Newton-Chisholm 41, Chapman 40.5.
7th Girls
Lakewood 132, Newton-Chisholm 110, Chapman 90, McPherson 53, Wamego 41, Salina South 37.
Herington Invitational Track Meet 2023
Results for Herington, Rural Vista and Solomon (Top 6)
Girls High Jump
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 2nd, 5-2
Tyler Urbanek, Herington, 4th, 4-8
Raeann Cordell, Solomon, 5th, 4-6
Boys High Jump
Dakota Rice, Solomon, T-6th, 5-4
Boys Pole Vault
Rowdy Jackson, Herington, 3rd, 10-6
Tyler Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 5th, 10-0
Girls Long Jump
Abby Worrell, Rural Vista, 3rd, 14-09.50
Ashley Mead, Solomon, 4th, 14-07.50
Bailey Rapp, Rural Vista, 5th, 14-05.50
Hannah Pritchard, Herington, 6th, 14-04
Boys Long Jump
Parker Stilwell, Rural Vista, 3rd, 19-01.50
Colton Jacobson, Rural Vista, 4th, 19-00.50
Logan Tate, Rural Vista, 5th, 18-08.50
Girls Triple Jump
Abby Worrell, Rural Vista, 1st, 29-01
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 2nd, 28-07
Hannah Pritchard, Herington, 3rd, 28-01
Bailey Rapp, Rural Vista, 4th, 27-10
Boys Triple Jump
Grant Eskeldson, Rural Vista, 2nd, 38-07
Colton Jacobson, Rural Vista, 3rd, 37-03
Jeffery Zillyette, Herington, 4th 37-00
Rowdy Jackson, Herington, 6th, 35-04
Girls Discus
Shaylee Sanford, Rural Vista, 1st, 98-05
Journey Peterson, Rural Vista, 3rd, 92-00
Saydee Friesen, Herington, 6th, 87-00
Boys Discus
Kwinton Barlow-McKenna, Herington, 2nd, 119-03
Gavin Carlson, Rural Vista, T-3rd, 107-07
Hayden Zerbe, Solomon, T-3rd, 107-07
Mason Mortensen, Herington, 5th, 106-01
Boys Javelin
Kwinton Barlow-McKenna, Herington, 1st, 147-10
Gavin Carson, Rural Vista, 2nd, 138-09
Kris Jones, Herington, 3rd, 136-04
Colton Jacobson, Rural Vista, 6th, 124-07
Girls Shot Put
Journey Peterson, Rural Vista, 1st, 32-00
Ella Duryea, Solomon, 2nd, 30-05.50
Shelby Hensen, Herington, 3rd, 30-02
Payton Ballou, Solomon, 4th, 28-04
Destiny Strauss, Herington, T-5th, 28-01
Boys Shot Put
Kwinton Barlow-McKenna, Herington, 3rd, 37-03
Evan Thompson, Solomon, 6th, 34-10
Girls 100M Hurdles
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 2nd, 20.75
Taytum Anderson, Solomon, 3rd, 21.14
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 4th, 21.20
Boys 110M Hurdles
Grant Eskeldson, Rural Vista, 2nd, 19.20
Spencer Krause, Solomon, 3rd, 19.67
Girls 100M
Kennedy Mcmillen, Solomon, 6th, 15.41
Boys 100M
Logan Tate, Rural Vista, 2nd, 12.56
Dakota Rice, Solomon, 5th, 12.86
Parker Diekmann, Rural Vista, 6th, 13.04
Girls 200M
Kenzie Castleberry, Herington, 1st, 29.02
Madison Moore, Solomon, 4th, 30.27
Boys 200M
Lucas Newcomer, Solomon, 1st, 25.32
Parker Stilwell, Rural Vista, 4th, 26.26
Boys 4x800M Relay
Rural Vista, 4th, 9:40.88
Girls 1600M
Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 4th, 6:22.99
Boys 1600M
Koy Mueller, Herington, 4th, 5:06.84
Girls 4x100M Relay
Herington, 1st, 55.66
Solomon, 4th, 58.06
Boys 4x100M Relay
Rural Vista, 2nd, 47.13
Solomon, 3rd, 47.49
Herington, 4th, 47.96
Girls 400M
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 2nd, 1:10.79
Boys 400M
Tyus Becker, Herington, 3rd, 56.28
Landon Parker, Rural Vista, 5th, 57.16
Girls 300M Hurdles
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 2nd, 56.26
Bianca Whitefoot, Solomon, 3rd, 56.89
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 4th, 57.72
Boys 300M Hurdles
Colson Mcintyre, Herington, 1st, 43.55
Grant Eskeldson, Rural Vista, 4th, 46.76
Girls 800M
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 3rd, 2:54.58
Boys 800M
Koden Sanford, Rural Vista, 4th, 2:20.52
Girls 3200M
Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 3rd, 14:35.76
Boys 3200M
Mykia Finegan, Solomon, 2nd, 11:32.56
Koy Mueller, Herington, 3rd, 11:40.13
Girls 4x400M Relay
Solomon, 1st, 4:41.74
Herington, 2nd, 4:49.99
Boys 4x400M Relay
Solomon, 1st, 3:48.02
Rural Vista, 4th, 3:55.28
Herington, 5th, 3:58.50
Girls Javelin
Kaytlyne Hamm, Solomon, 4th, 86-02
Adrian Harrison, Herington, 5th, 84-00
Bailey Rapp, Rural Vista, 6th, 80-09
Girls Pole Vault
Ashley mead, Solomon, 4th, 5-06
Mixed 4x100M Relay
Herington, 1st, 53.19
Rural Vista, 6th, 59.07
Team Scores:
Girls
Osage City 117.5, Solomon 111, Northern Heights 84, Wakefield 75, Herington 59.5, Rural Vista 49, Chase County 36, Centre 15, Peabody-Burns 3.
Boys
Chase County 129, Osage City 105, Rural Vista 89, Herington 75, Northern Heights 49, Solomon, 48.5, Wakefield 41, Centre 11.5, Peabody-Burns 1.
