After missing last season due to the pandemic, Abilene High School golf is experiencing a year with few numbers out this spring. Head coach Mark Willey only returns one experienced golfer to the program.
Beginning his 19th season as head coach Willey will have senior Kieryan Anderson return for his final year. Anderson is a two-year letter winner.
“We will struggle to fill a varsity team,” Willey said. “Our goals will be to improve in practice and try to improve individual performances. Wamego has a nice country club and they have 25 out for golf. The rest of the NCKL is struggling with numbers too.”
The Cowboys will look for senior Karsen Loader to debut his big swing after playing baseball for three seasons. Loader made the switch to golf after recovering from a football injury last fall that would hold him back from the diamond this spring.
Newcomers include sophomore Cameron Vinduska and freshmen Zane Hight and Rylee Jamison.
The Cowboys begin competition at Wamego on April 6 and they will host their annual Invitational Tournament on April 20th at Great Life Golf Course.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Abilene Golf
Schedule
April 6 at Wamego
April 13 at Chapman
April 20 Abilene Invite
April 26 at Concordia
April 29 at Clay Center
May 4 at Marysville
May 6 at Junction City
May 10 NCKL at
Chapman
May 17 at Regional TBD
May 24-25 at State - TBD
