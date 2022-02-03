CHAPMAN – Chapman senior captain Shannon Anderson shot in 16 points Tuesday night to lead the Lady Irish basketball team to a 41-35 win over Clay Center in the District Gym.
Anderson started off with baskets in the Irish first quarter and then was perfect at the free throw line going four for four in the closing fourth period as the Irish completed the season sweep over the Lady Tigers. Fellow senior captain Maya Kirkpatrick added nine points to the victory with Ava Locke chipping in seven points.
The Lady Irish move to 6-8 this season.
In the boy’s competition, Clay Center’s Carson Floerish led the Tigers to a 58-44 win over Chapman. Floerish scored 28 points while netting four of Clay Center’s six three-pointers to give the Tigers the win. I. Wright added 13 points to the cause.
The Irish was led by senior Camden Liebau with 13 points. Torin Cavanaugh shot in nine points while Ian Suther and Eli Riegel had eight. Clay Center led 31-18 at the break. The Irish fall to 0-14 on the year and are scheduled to play at Southeast of Saline on Friday.
Scoring summaries:
Lady Irish 41, Clay Center 35
Chapman -Kirkpatrick 9, Jones 3, Locke 7, Anderson 16, Meuli 4, Lewis 2.
Clay Center – Not available.
Clay Center 58, Chapman 44
Clay Center13181116 – 58
Chapman117179 – 44
Clay Center – Floersh 28, Wright 13, Hoffman 11, Weller 1, Musselman 1, Lee 2, Pladson 3. Totals: 13 (6) 14-21.
Chapman – Picking 4, Suther 8, Cavanaugh 9, Riegel 8, Liebau 13, Langvardt 2. Totals: 11 (4) 10-16.
