DODGE CITY – After graduating from Abilene High School Sunday afternoon, Kieryan Anderson took off for the journey to play in the Class 4A State Golf Tournament in Dodge City beginning early Monday morning.
Anderson, who qualified at the McPherson Regional, was making his first trip to the State Meet. Held in Dodge City on Mariah Hills Golf Course, the Class 4A State Tournament featured the best in Kansas for a two-day 36-hole event. This was the first year of the expanded play.
Anderson made the cut after Monday’s round with an 18-hole 89 to put him into action on Tuesday. Mariah Hills is a rolling hills golf course named after the southwest wind and Monday had cool temperatures and 20 mph winds.
“Kieryan had a really good day on Monday,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “The strength of Kieryan’s game all season has been in chipping. He did not hit many greens in regulation today but good chipping and timely putting allowed him to shoot 89 and make the cut.”
Willey explained the cut was the top six teams and the next 18 players not on those teams.
Anderson began on the back nine teeing off at hole 10. He had a good beginning as he bogeyed 10 and then after doubled bogeying 11 he bogeyed the next three holes. Anderson pared the 388 yard par 4 15 and the 384 yard par four 17 before struggling a little at 18. He shot 10 over on his first nine of the day.
On the front nine, Kieryan hit the ball better and only had one hole over a bogey score. He bogeyed six holes and pared two for a front nine score of 44 giving him an 89 for the day.
Tuesday, the weather was perfect for golf in Dodge City but Anderson struggled a little especially with his short game.
“Kieryan’s ball striking was about the same today, he just struggled on the greens,” Willey said. “His putter prevented him from getting and momentum.”
Anderson again began on hole 10 and on day two he finished with a 51 as he double bogeyed four holes while bogeying three with one par. One hole was a problem for him on this day.
Moving to the front nine, Anderson struggled on the first two holes before rebounding with a nice finish. He bogeyed the next two holes, birdied number five and then bogeyed three of the last four holes for a 50 to give 101 for the day.
Wellington junior Deitrek Gill shot an even round 142 over the two days to win the championship. His teammate, Blake Saffell carded a 144 for second. Wamego’s Dylan Tyner finished fifth with a 151. Wellington took the team title with a two-day score of 610 followed by Wamego at 642 and Bishop Miege 658.
“Kieryan had a really nice career,” coach Willey said. “It was nice to see him play in the State Tournament and make the cut.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.