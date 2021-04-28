Abilene seniors Kieryan Anderson and Karsen Loader played some their best golf of the season to finish second and third respectively at the Abilene Invitational Golf Tournament Tuesday at Great Life Golf Course.
Anderson went 42-39 to card a second place 81 while Loader went 43-40 for two shots back at 83 and third place.
"We played about as good as we can play," Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. "Kieryan, Karsen and Cameron Vinduska all had career best rounds. Kieryan's 81 was a career best by four shots. His second place finish was also a career best. It is always fun to play good on your home course."
"Karsen played 18 holes and never had a score higher than a boget," Willey added. "He finished with five straight pars to capture the third place medal."
Marysville’s Jackson Rader ruled the course with a 67 after going 33-34 on the day. Fourth place went to Clay Center’s Carson Floersch who shot 43-41 for 84, one back of Loader. Floersch’s teammate Isaac Lee carded 85 (43-42) for fifth place and the Tigers won the team score with 353.
Wamego finished second in the team score competition at 386 followed by Marysville’s 375 and Abilene’s 385.
Abilene head coach Mark Willey called on a trio of first year golfers to finish out the Cowboy lineup on Tuesday. Sophomore Cameron Vinduska shot 104 (52-52) and freshmen Zane Hight 117 (62-55), Chase Swanson 119 (66-53) completed the Abilene card.
"Cameron was good today," Willey said. "He carded his first birdie ever in competition. We used Zane's scre today. Zane and Chase continue to improve daily."
Chapman brought two golfers to Abilene as Tucker Stroda finished with an 18-hole score of 97 (51-46) while Danny Jackson shot 102 (54-48).
Solomon’s first year golf team competed Tuesday in Abilene and shot 442 for sixth place as a team. Freshman Spencer Coup led his team with 86 (45-41), which was good for sixth place on the leader board. Jake Sommer had 113 (53-60), Jarret Baxa 116 (54-62) while Kyle Ryan finished 127 (62-65) for the Gorillas.
Wamego sent two teams to Abilene on Tuesday as their first group shot the second place 368 and their JV team finished fifth place with a score of 415. Leading the Raiders first group was Talon White with an 89 (47-42). Layton Bettencourt shot 92 (47-45) while Bennett Schoenbeck had 93 (45-48). Tanner Hecht finished 113 (64-49) to round out the Raider lineup.
Clay Center had Ty Langvardt shoot 90 (45-45), AJ Peerson with 94 (51-43) and Issac Pfitzenmeier 101 (48-53) to complete the first place team scores with Floersch and Lee’s scores.
The golf teams travel to Clay Center on Thursday.
