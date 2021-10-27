HUTCHINSON – The Andale Lady Indians claimed the top seed in the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament beginning Friday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Andale enters the final competition with a 36-2 mark for the season. Second seed went to Altamont-Labette County at 37-3, Baldwin (28-4) was third, Towanda-Circle (33-6) fourth, McPherson (33-6) fifth, Augusta (28-9) sixth, Ottawa (21-16) seventh and the eighth seed went to the defending State Champion Bishop Miege Stags at 14-23.
Pool play begins Friday afternoon as Towanda-Circle will play McPherson beginning at 3:30 in Pool 1 while Baldwin will take on Augusta in Pool 2. Circle, McPherson, Andale and Bishop Miege are slated for Pool 1 play while Baldwin, Augusta, Altamont-Labette County and Ottawa match-up in Pool 2.
Finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
