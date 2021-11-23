Abilene 48 Manhattan Eisenhower 54
Junior Varsity Matches
100 lbs Luke Hunter won by fall over Skylar Ostrom
115 lbs Blake Rivers won by fall over Ashton Fox
127 lbs Travis Siebel won by fall over Tierra Young
127 lbs Kamryn Thompons won by fall over Alec Ogorzolka
134 lbs Jaxon Hamilton lost by fall to Lila Lewis
Varsity Matches
75 lbs Abilene open
80 lbs Abilene open
85 lbs Abilene open
90 lbs Abilene open
95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by fall over Joe Panfil
100 lbs Kayden Thrower lost by fall to Brock Henningson
105 lbs Nolin Haslouer lost by fall Cam Coonrod
110 lbs Cael Casteel won by fall over Owen Daniels
115 lbs Lane Hoekman won by fall over Tucker Callahan
120 lbs Dayven Cuba won by fall Kayla Cramer
127 lbs Ethan Evans lost by fall to Kadin Dibbini
134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Alec Stamey
141 lbs Aiden Woods won by fall over Jackson Clark
148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by fall over Max Evans-Pryor
155 lbs Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Ike Black
165 lbs Abilene open
180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by won by fall over Erik Howard
215 lbs Jalin Robinson lost by fall to Hunter Lang-Adams
265 lbs Abilene open
Abilene 78 Fort Riley 6
Junior Varsity Matches
100 lbs Luke Hunter won by fall over Jeremiah Ingardia
127 lbs Travis Siebel won by fall over Eli Ortega
Varsity Matches
75 lbs Abilene open
80 lbs Abilene open
85 lbs Abilene open
90 lbs Abilene open
95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by fall over Jaylen Green
100 lbs Kayden Thrower won by fall over Rylee Garrison
105 lbs Nolin Haslouer won by fall Jayden Exantus
110 lbs Cael Casteel won by fall over Davidson Schick
115 lbs Lane Hoekman won by fall over Joewen Cawah
120 lbs Dayven Cuba won by fall Jesse Tompkins
127 lbs Ethan Evans won by forfeit
134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Johnny Moore
141 lbs Aiden Woods won by forfeit
148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by forfeit
155 lbs Richie Bayhal won by forfeit
165 lbs Abilene open
180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by forfeit
215 lbs Jalin Robinson won by fall Jesniel Medina
265 lbs Abilene open
Abilene 48 Wamego 54
Junior Varsity Matches
100 lbs Luke Hunter won by fall over Rash Henne
141 lbs Hunter Havener won by fall over David Elliott
215 lbs Jalin Robinson lost by fall to Issac Brown
Varsity Matches
75 lbs Abilene open
80 lbs Abilene open
85 lbs Abilene open
90 lbs Abilene open
95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by fall over Dylan Higgins
100 lbs Kayden Thrower won by fall over Rylee Garrison
105 lbs Nolin Haslouer lost by fall to Cooper Stivers
110 lbs Cael Casteel won by fall over Hayden Wolfe
115 lbs Lane Hoekman won by fall over Mark McKee
120 lbs Dayven Cuba lost by fall to Knox Karnowski
127 lbs Ethan Evans lost by fall Craig Simonsen
134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Aiden Webb
141 lbs Aiden Woods won by forfeit
148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by forfeit
155 lbs Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Dalton Turner
165 lbs Abilene open
180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by fall over Jace Little
215 lbs Jalin Robinson lost by fall to Roman Eveland
265 lbs Abilene open
