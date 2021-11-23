Abilene 48 Manhattan Eisenhower 54

Junior Varsity Matches

100 lbs Luke Hunter won by fall over Skylar Ostrom

115 lbs Blake Rivers won by fall over Ashton Fox

127 lbs Travis Siebel won by fall over Tierra Young

127 lbs Kamryn Thompons won by fall over Alec Ogorzolka

134 lbs Jaxon Hamilton lost by fall to Lila Lewis

Varsity Matches

75 lbs Abilene open

80 lbs Abilene open

85 lbs Abilene open 

90 lbs Abilene open

95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by fall over Joe Panfil

100 lbs Kayden Thrower lost by fall to Brock Henningson

105 lbs Nolin Haslouer lost by fall Cam Coonrod

110 lbs Cael Casteel won by fall over Owen Daniels

115 lbs Lane Hoekman won by fall over Tucker Callahan

120 lbs Dayven Cuba won by fall Kayla Cramer

127 lbs Ethan Evans lost by fall to Kadin Dibbini

134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Alec Stamey

141 lbs Aiden Woods won by fall over Jackson Clark

148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by fall over Max Evans-Pryor

155 lbs Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Ike Black

165 lbs Abilene open

180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by won by fall over Erik Howard

215 lbs Jalin Robinson lost by fall to Hunter Lang-Adams

265 lbs Abilene open

Abilene 78 Fort Riley 6

Junior Varsity Matches 

100 lbs Luke Hunter won by fall over Jeremiah Ingardia

127 lbs Travis Siebel won by fall over Eli Ortega

Varsity Matches

75 lbs Abilene open

80 lbs Abilene open

85 lbs Abilene open 

90 lbs Abilene open

95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by fall over Jaylen Green

100 lbs Kayden Thrower won by fall over Rylee Garrison

105 lbs Nolin Haslouer won by fall Jayden Exantus

110 lbs Cael Casteel won by fall over Davidson Schick

115 lbs Lane Hoekman won by fall over Joewen Cawah

120 lbs Dayven Cuba won by fall Jesse Tompkins

127 lbs Ethan Evans won by forfeit 

134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Johnny Moore

141 lbs Aiden Woods won by forfeit

148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by forfeit

155 lbs Richie Bayhal won by forfeit

165 lbs Abilene open

180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by forfeit

215 lbs Jalin Robinson won by fall Jesniel Medina

265 lbs Abilene open

Abilene 48 Wamego 54

Junior Varsity Matches 

100 lbs Luke Hunter won by fall over Rash Henne

141 lbs Hunter Havener won by fall over David Elliott

215 lbs Jalin Robinson lost by fall to Issac Brown

Varsity Matches

75 lbs Abilene open

80 lbs Abilene open

85 lbs Abilene open 

90 lbs Abilene open

95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by fall over Dylan Higgins

100 lbs Kayden Thrower won by fall over Rylee Garrison

105 lbs Nolin Haslouer lost by fall to Cooper Stivers

110 lbs Cael Casteel won by fall over Hayden Wolfe

115 lbs Lane Hoekman won by fall over Mark McKee

120 lbs Dayven Cuba lost by fall to Knox Karnowski

127 lbs Ethan Evans lost by fall Craig Simonsen 

134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Aiden Webb

141 lbs Aiden Woods won by forfeit

148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by forfeit

155 lbs Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Dalton Turner

165 lbs Abilene open

180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by fall over Jace Little

215 lbs Jalin Robinson lost by fall to Roman Eveland

265 lbs Abilene open

 

