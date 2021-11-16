Abilene 51 Lakewood 57 

Junior Varsity Matches:

Blake Rivers lost by fall to Marshall Means

Ethan Evans won by major decision 14-5 over Jace Lightner 

Travis Siebel won by fall over Phoebe Bohrer

Hunter Havener won by fall over Bodie Rodriquez

Nolin Hartman won by fall over Ryne Callahan

Varsity Matches:

Brian Peterson won by fall over Kage Werber Murphy Randolph won by fall over Charlie Young Kayden Thrower 4-5 to Graham Dodge

Nolin Haslouer won by fall over Juliean Espada Cael Casteel won by fall over Griffin Hall

Lane Hoekman lost by fall to Abram Owings Dayven Cuba won by fall Quinn Foley

Kamryn Thompson lost by fall to Grant Herman

Pierce Casteel won by decision 8-6 over Chance Hogan Aiden Woods won by fall over Keaton Smith

Canyn Taylor won by fall over Braxton Talley

Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Connor Carter

Heath Hoekman won by won by fall over Eli Jennings

Abilene 51. Junction City 60

Junior Varsity Matches:

Kayden Thrower won by fall over Andrea Felton Hunter Havener won by fall over Abdiel Arch 

Nolin Hartman won by fall over Caleb Schliemann Jaxon Hamilton lost by fall to Angelina Vasquez

Varsity Matches

Brian Peterson won by forfeit

Murphy Randolph won by technical fall 17-0 over Catelin Owens 

Luke Hunter won by fall over Holly Orth

Nolin Haslouer lost by fall to Shandelle Cruz 

Cael Casteel won by fall over Ladarrius Willaims 

Dayven Cuba won by fall over Cody Owens

Ethan Evans lost by fall to Ka’yun Herring

Pierce Casteel won by fall over Hudson Bohanan

Aiden Woods won by fall over Christian Whitton

Canyn Taylor lost by injury default Gilberto Lopez

Richie Bayha won by forfeit

Heath Hoekman won by major decision

 

