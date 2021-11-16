Abilene 51 Lakewood 57
Junior Varsity Matches:
Blake Rivers lost by fall to Marshall Means
Ethan Evans won by major decision 14-5 over Jace Lightner
Travis Siebel won by fall over Phoebe Bohrer
Hunter Havener won by fall over Bodie Rodriquez
Nolin Hartman won by fall over Ryne Callahan
Varsity Matches:
Brian Peterson won by fall over Kage Werber Murphy Randolph won by fall over Charlie Young Kayden Thrower 4-5 to Graham Dodge
Nolin Haslouer won by fall over Juliean Espada Cael Casteel won by fall over Griffin Hall
Lane Hoekman lost by fall to Abram Owings Dayven Cuba won by fall Quinn Foley
Kamryn Thompson lost by fall to Grant Herman
Pierce Casteel won by decision 8-6 over Chance Hogan Aiden Woods won by fall over Keaton Smith
Canyn Taylor won by fall over Braxton Talley
Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Connor Carter
Heath Hoekman won by won by fall over Eli Jennings
Abilene 51. Junction City 60
Junior Varsity Matches:
Kayden Thrower won by fall over Andrea Felton Hunter Havener won by fall over Abdiel Arch
Nolin Hartman won by fall over Caleb Schliemann Jaxon Hamilton lost by fall to Angelina Vasquez
Varsity Matches
Brian Peterson won by forfeit
Murphy Randolph won by technical fall 17-0 over Catelin Owens
Luke Hunter won by fall over Holly Orth
Nolin Haslouer lost by fall to Shandelle Cruz
Cael Casteel won by fall over Ladarrius Willaims
Dayven Cuba won by fall over Cody Owens
Ethan Evans lost by fall to Ka’yun Herring
Pierce Casteel won by fall over Hudson Bohanan
Aiden Woods won by fall over Christian Whitton
Canyn Taylor lost by injury default Gilberto Lopez
Richie Bayha won by forfeit
Heath Hoekman won by major decision
