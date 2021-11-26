Abilene 59 Concordia 42
Junior Varsity Matches
90 lbs Jayce McAsey won by fall over Blaike Joubert
100 lbs Luke Hunter lost 6-13 to Burke Kindel
115 lbs Blake Rivers lost by fall to Coleman Plymesser
141 lbs Nolin Hartman won by fall over Rylee Ramirez
134 lbs Jaxon Hamilton won by fall over Owen Britt
Varsity Matches
75 lbs Abilene open
80 lbs Abilene open
85 lbs Abilene open
90 lbs Bryan Peterson won by forfeit
95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by forfeit
100 lbs Kayden Thrower won by fall over Isaac Snyder
105 lbs Nolin Haslouer won by fall over Brayton Hake
110 lbs Cael Casteel won 8-4 over Deckon Holbert
115 lbs Lane Hoekman won 11-2 over Rush Ledue
120 lbs Dayven Cuba won 10-0 over Kale Schroeder
127 lbs Ethan Evans lost by fall Craig Simonsen
134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Aiden Webb
141 lbs Aiden Woods won by forfeit
148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by forfeit
155 lbs Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Dalton Turner
165 lbs Abilene open
180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by fall over Jace Little
215 lbs Jalin Robinson lost by fall to Roman Eveland
265 lbs Abilene open
Abilene 54 Chapman 55
Junior Varsity Matches
100 lbs Luke Hunter won by fall over Adelle Lane
127 lbs Travis Siebel lost 6-13 to Benson Smiley
141 lbs Hunter Havener won by fall over Brook Hill
141 lbs Wilburn Vaught won by fall over Jalyn Clark
Varsity Matches
75 lbs Abilene open
80 lbs Abilene open
85 lbs Abilene open
90 lbs Bryan Peterson won by forfeit
95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by fall over Jeremik Blanks
100 lbs Kayden Thrower lost by fall to Colton Bell
105 lbs Nolin Haslouer lost by fall to Kaicen DeWeese
110 lbs Cael Casteel lost by disqualification to Jeremiah Frey
115 lbs Lane Hoekman won by fall over Brady Smith
120 lbs Dayven Cuba won by fall over Audiel Becker
127 lbs Ethan Evans lost by fall Ian Sayers
134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Blake Stevens
141 lbs Aiden Woods won by fall over Isaac Van Meter
148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by fall over Faith Enger
155 lbs Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Marshall Boggs
165 lbs Abilene open
180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by fall over Neziah Brown
215 lbs Jalin Robinson won by forfeit
265 lbs Abilene open
