Abilene  59 Concordia   42

Junior Varsity Matches 

90 lbs Jayce McAsey won by fall over Blaike Joubert

100 lbs Luke Hunter lost 6-13 to Burke Kindel

115 lbs Blake Rivers lost by fall to Coleman Plymesser

141 lbs Nolin Hartman won by fall over Rylee Ramirez

134 lbs Jaxon Hamilton won by fall over Owen Britt

Varsity Matches

75 lbs Abilene open

80 lbs Abilene open

85 lbs Abilene open 

90 lbs Bryan Peterson won by forfeit 

95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by forfeit

100 lbs Kayden Thrower won by fall over Isaac Snyder

105 lbs Nolin Haslouer won by fall over Brayton Hake

110 lbs Cael Casteel won 8-4 over Deckon Holbert

115 lbs Lane Hoekman won 11-2 over Rush Ledue

120 lbs Dayven Cuba won 10-0 over Kale Schroeder

127 lbs Ethan Evans lost by fall Craig Simonsen 

134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Aiden Webb

141 lbs Aiden Woods won by forfeit

148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by forfeit

155 lbs Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Dalton Turner

165 lbs Abilene open

180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by fall over Jace Little

215 lbs Jalin Robinson lost by fall to Roman Eveland

265 lbs Abilene open

Abilene 54 Chapman 55

Junior Varsity Matches 

100 lbs Luke Hunter won by fall over Adelle Lane

127 lbs Travis Siebel lost 6-13 to Benson Smiley

141 lbs Hunter Havener won by fall over Brook Hill

141 lbs Wilburn Vaught won by fall over Jalyn Clark

Varsity Matches

75 lbs Abilene open

80 lbs Abilene open

85 lbs Abilene open 

90 lbs Bryan Peterson won by forfeit

95 lbs Murphy Randolph won by fall over Jeremik Blanks

100 lbs Kayden Thrower lost by fall to Colton Bell

105 lbs Nolin Haslouer lost by fall to Kaicen DeWeese

110 lbs Cael Casteel lost by disqualification to Jeremiah Frey

115 lbs Lane Hoekman won by fall over Brady Smith

120 lbs Dayven Cuba won by fall over Audiel Becker

127 lbs Ethan Evans lost by fall Ian Sayers 

134 lbs Pierce Casteel won by fall over Blake Stevens

141 lbs Aiden Woods won by fall over Isaac Van Meter

148 lbs Canyn Taylor won by fall over Faith Enger

155 lbs Richie Bayhal lost by fall to Marshall Boggs

165 lbs Abilene open

180 lbs Heath Hoekman won by fall over Neziah Brown

215 lbs Jalin Robinson won by forfeit

265 lbs Abilene open

 

