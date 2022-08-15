Abilene Middle School students in this year’s seventh and eighth grade classes have the opportunity to try out and join the newly-organized cheer program. AMS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Derek Berns said. “We are excited to create yet another new activity offering for our students at AMS. By adding cheerleading, we are creating another opportunity for our students to get involved with an extra-curricular activity.”
When asked about what the process was in the decision making process to start the new program, Berns commented “Last spring I surveyed our students and we learned that we had great interest in potentially adding cheer as an option moving forward. We presented a plan to our board of education in which they supported and approved cheerleading at AMS to start this 2022-23 school year. Rock Creek, who is joining our middle school league this year, brought a cheer squad to our place when we hosted them in basketball last winter. When they left that evening, we thought why not look into doing the same here at AMS.”
