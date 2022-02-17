History is being made when the Abilene Middle School girls wrestling team wrestle their first home matches ever on Thursday afternoon. The matches will be at 4 p.m. at the Abilene High School main gym, with six teams expected to participate. The Abilene girls will wrap up their season that day, concluding a successful first season. Head Coach Josh Peterson is proud of how the girls have both learned and competed in this first year.
“Charlie Elliot has had a phenomenal year, she is currently 12-0, and is a great leader in the room. She has been working with Josie Keener in the practice room. Josie has never wrestled before, and she has learned a lot from practicing with Charlie Elliot. Josie has beat at least one girl that beat her earlier in the year, and took first place in the last tournament in Larned. Carstyn Smith is a great team leader, she is always pushing all the girls to get better. Mandi Simeson is also anther great leader. Carstyn and Mandi are great partners together in the practice room. The two of them together during drills are always moving 100 mph and giving 100 percent.
Hayden Kirchner has had a great season and is a quiet hardworker. Kaylee Weibert was the second wrestler that had any experience on the mat before season started. Kaylee is one of two eighth graders that we have out. She continues to improve everyday as well,” said Coach Peterson.
The girls recently wrestled at the Larned Tournament, and compete at Haysville this Tuesday before finishing at home this Thursday.
Larned MS Ted Merten’s Wrestling Tournament Results for Abilene
LMS Girls Tournament 85
Charlie Elliott’s place is 1st and has scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 - Charlie Elliott (Abilene) won by fall over Kayle Baldwin (Hoisington MS) (Fall 2:08)
Round 2 - Charlie Elliott (Abilene) won by fall over Kayle Baldwin (Hoisington MS) (Fall 0:52)
LMS Girls Tournament 100
Josie Keener’s place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
Round 1 - Josie Keener (Abilene) won by fall over Nackenze Macis (Chaparral) (Fall 0:51)
Round 2 - Josie Keener (Abilene) won by fall over Natalie Lofton (Stafford MS) (Fall 0:50)
Round 4 - Josie Keener (Abilene) won by forfeit over Sam Holdt (Chaparral) (FF)
Round 5 - Josie Keener (Abilene) won by decision over Jaidyn Stevenson (Hoisington MS) (Dec 10-4)
LMS Girls Tournament 105
Aleya White’s place is 6th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kennedy Grizzle (Lyons MS) won by fall over Aleya White (Abilene) (Fall 0:42)
Round 2 - Annabelle Gonzalez (Hoisington MS) won by fall over Aleya White (Abilene) (Fall 0:50)
Round 3 - Jentri Porter (Wichita County) won by fall over Aleya White (Abilene) (Fall 0:51)
Round 4 - Taylor Creadick (Pratt- Liberty) won by fall over Aleya White (Abilene) (Fall 1:42)
Round 5 - Emma Freeman (Pratt- Liberty) won by fall over Aleya White (Abilene) (Fall 2:54)
LMS Girls Tournament 115
Carstyn Smith’s place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Sydney Riley (Pratt- Liberty) won by fall over Carstyn Smith (Abilene) (Fall 2:23)
Round 2 - Carstyn Smith (Abilene) won by decision over Emma Creamer (Larned MS) (Dec 10-6)
Round 3 - Cara Herbert (Larned MS) won by fall over Carstyn Smith (Abilene) (Fall 0:30)
Round 4 - Carstyn Smith (Abilene) won by fall over Kassi Linsner (Hoisington MS) (Fall 0:28)
LMS Girls Tournament 127
Alexis Kamhi’s place is 7th and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Parker Metoyer (Halstead MS) won by fall over Alexis Kamhi (Abilene) (Fall 3:25)
Round 2 - Azul Juarez (Pratt- Liberty) won by fall over Alexis Kamhi (Abilene) (Fall 0:33)
Round 3 - Alexis Kamhi (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
Consolation Bracket - Lily Chapman (Reno Vally MS) won by fall over Alexis Kamhi (Abilene) (Fall 2:16)
7th Place Match - Alexis Kamhi (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
LMS Girls Tournament 134
Khloey Affolter’s place is 3rd and has scored 13.0 team points.
Round 1 - Khloey Affolter (Abilene) won by fall over Josalynn Zink (Ellinwood) (Fall 0:18)
Round 2 - Khloey Affolter (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Sariah Cox (Hoisington MS) won by fall over Khloey Affolter (Abilene) (Fall 1:31)
Championship Bracket - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) won by fall over Khloey Affolter (Abilene) (Fall 3:31)
3rd Place Match - Khloey Affolter (Abilene) won by fall over Brylee Richardson (Pratt- Liberty) (Fall 2:47)
LMS Girls Tournament 134
Kaylee Weibert’s place is 2nd and has scored 19.5 team points.
Round 1 - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) won by fall over Brylee Richardson (Pratt- Liberty) (Fall 0:59)
Round 2 - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) won by tech fall over Katie Tovar (Abilene) (TF 23-5)
Round 3 - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) won by fall over Savanah Waldschmidt (TMP) (Fall 2:17)
Championship Bracket - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) won by fall over Khloey Affolter (Abilene) (Fall 3:31)
1st Place Match - Sariah Cox (Hoisington MS) won by fall over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) (Fall 2:15)
LMS Girls Tournament 134
Katie Tovar’s place is 6th and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Savanah Waldschmidt (TMP) won by fall over Katie Tovar (Abilene) (Fall 3:09)
Round 2 - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) won by tech fall over Katie Tovar (Abilene) (TF 23-5)
Round 3 - Brylee Richardson (Pratt- Liberty) won by fall over Katie Tovar (Abilene) (Fall 0:27)
Consolation Bracket - Katie Tovar (Abilene) won by fall over Josalynn Zink (Ellinwood) (Fall 1:55)
5th Place Match - Savanah Waldschmidt (TMP) won by fall over Katie Tovar (Abilene) (Fall 1:41)
LMS Girls Tournament 148
Rhyan West’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jaylin Kolas (Hoisington MS) won by fall over Rhyan West (Abilene) (Fall 2:28)
Round 2 - Trinity McAlister (Larned MS) won by fall over Rhyan West (Abilene) (Fall 0:41)
LMS Girls Tournament 165
Emma Mitchell’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Isabel Gwinn (Pratt- Liberty) won by fall over Emma Mitchell (Abilene) (Fall 0:25)
Round 3 - Emma Mitchell (Abilene) won by injury default over Daniella Mendoza (Chaparral) (Inj. 1:45)
Round 4 - Zayda Urban (Hoisington MS) won by fall over Emma Mitchell (Abilene) (Fall 0:22)
Round 5 - Emma Mitchell (Abilene) won by fall over Emily Mizer (Abilene) (Fall 2:04)
LMS Girls Tournament 165
Emily Mizer’s place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Emily Mizer (Abilene) won by fall over Daniella Mendoza (Chaparral) (Fall 0:18)
Round 2 - Isabel Gwinn (Pratt- Liberty) won by fall over Emily Mizer (Abilene) (Fall 2:57)
Round 3 - Zayda Urban (Hoisington MS) won by fall over Emily Mizer (Abilene) (Fall 1:39)
Round 5 - Emma Mitchell (Abilene) won by fall over Emily Mizer (Abilene) (Fall 2:04)
LMS Girls Tournament 215
Katelyn NanKivel’s place is 5th and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Amerie Hinz (Hoisington MS) won by fall over Katelyn NanKivel (Abilene) (Fall 0:19)
Round 2 - Tajarie Monroe (Reno Vally MS) won by fall over Katelyn NanKivel (Abilene) (Fall 1:53)
Round 3 - Yessica Esquivel (Hoisington MS) won by fall over Katelyn NanKivel (Abilene) (Fall 0:53)
Round 4 - Elizabeth Dick (Reno Vally MS) won by fall over Katelyn NanKivel (Abilene) (Fall 3:49)
