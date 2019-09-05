Because of the predicted heat index for Thursday afternoon, Abilene Middle School athletic director Derek Berns has pushed back the start of the middle school football games versus Chapman.
‘We have pushed back our start time for the middle school football game Thursday night versus Chapman due to heat index concerns,” Berns said. “We believe this will be a proactive approach for keeping player safety out number one concern and provide the best environment for that.”
The seventh grade contest will kick off at 6 p.m. with eighth grade being at approximately 7:45 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium.
