6/7th grade girls
Josie Wilson - 1st
Jade Wilson - 6th
Carstyn Smith - 10th
Charlie Elliot - 31st
Tessa Herrman - 35th
Zoey Schultze - 44th
Rebekah Olson - 45th
Claire Kollhoff - 51st
Bryer Baier - 59th
Tenley Smith - 61st
Lily Gruen - 62nd
Lily Benton - 63rd
Hannah Kirchner - 66th
Savannah Havener - 73rd
Kenlie Delay - 74th
KaAnn Baetz - 75th
Maddilyn Jenne - 76th
6/7th grade boys
Jake Bartley - 6th
Kolt Becker - 28th
Keyen Koochel - 34th
Kyle Rivers - 35th
Noah Wuthnow - 37th
Kaden Hartman - 52nd
Lane Jermark - 73rd
Jude Welsh - 85th
8th grade girls
Autumn Day - 35th
8th grade boys
Landen Barten - 40th
