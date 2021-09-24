6/7th grade girls

Josie Wilson - 1st

Jade Wilson - 6th

Carstyn Smith - 10th

Charlie Elliot - 31st

Tessa Herrman - 35th

Zoey Schultze - 44th

Rebekah Olson - 45th

Claire Kollhoff - 51st

Bryer Baier - 59th

Tenley Smith - 61st

Lily Gruen - 62nd

Lily Benton - 63rd

Hannah Kirchner - 66th

Savannah Havener - 73rd

Kenlie Delay - 74th

KaAnn Baetz - 75th

Maddilyn Jenne - 76th

 

6/7th grade boys

Jake Bartley - 6th 

Kolt Becker - 28th

Keyen Koochel - 34th

Kyle Rivers - 35th

Noah Wuthnow - 37th

Kaden Hartman - 52nd

Lane Jermark - 73rd

Jude Welsh - 85th

 

8th grade girls

Autumn Day - 35th

 

8th grade boys

Landen Barten - 40th

 

