For the 8th grade A team, Head Coach Shawn Herman said the team got into their groove as the game progressed.
“We started off slow, but got into a rhythm in the second quarter. The boys were able to start getting into the paint and finding their teammates for baskets. We have the rest of the week off and will continue to keep working to get better.”
Coach Troy Palenske said the 8th grade B team played well for only having seven players that night.
“I was super proud of our guys finding a way to grind out a win despite being shorthanded. We really made some strides on the offensive end and did a much better job rebounding than we did in our previous game against Great Bend. Chapman rallied in the fourth quarter, but we got key buckets late from Aiden Woods and Landyn Rogers to secure the outcome. We will continue to work hard in practice and prepare for a big test against Salina Lakewood.”
Box Scores
8A: Won
Abilene 45
Chapman 25
Abilene Scoring: Levi Evans 8, Jaxson Cuba 5, Nolan Wilkins 2, Canyn Taylor 6, Kash Hargrave 6, Lane Hoekman 5, Heath Hoekman 13
8B: Won
Abilene 20
Chaoman 17
Abilene Scoring: Jack Amos 2, Aiden Woods 6, Landyn Rogers 7, Lukka Barojas 3, Bennett Altwegg 2
7A: Won
Abilene 38
Chapman 14
Abilene Scoring: Bathurst 10, Haslour 2, Bartley 7, Hartman 8, McKinney 5, Parson 6
7B: Lost
Abilene 7
Chapman 11
Abilene Scoring: Nichols 2, Rodrigues 2, McNutt1, Altwegg 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.