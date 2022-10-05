After a rough few weeks, Abilene Middle School 8th grade football team was able to get back in the win column Thursday night at Chapman. AMS was lead by a stout defense and strong running game that gave the Longhorns a 22-6 victory.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
After a rough few weeks, Abilene Middle School 8th grade football team was able to get back in the win column Thursday night at Chapman. AMS was lead by a stout defense and strong running game that gave the Longhorns a 22-6 victory.
On Abilene’s first possession, Dayven Cuba scored on the first play from scrimmage from about 15 yards out. Ethan Evans was able to run in the two-point conversion. AMS led 8-0 after the first quarter.
Abilene’s second possession took most of the second quarter and was capped off by an eight yard touchdown run by Cael Casteel. Evans was able to complete the two-point conversion with a pass to Bryan Peterson. At the half, the Longhorns were up 16-0.
The third quarter saw a lot of Abilene’s running game, but neither team was able to find the end zone. Late in the fourth quarter, following a Peterson interception, Evans was able to score Abilene’s final touchdown from about 2 yards out. The Longhorns were unable to get their conversion.
Chapman was finally able to score with around one minute left in the game. They recovered the ensuing onside kick but was stopped by Casteel’s second interception of the night.
Abilene was able to end their 3 game losing streak with a 22-6 victory. Coach Casteel had this to say about the game, “We had the best week of practice we’ve had in a long time. Our offensive line (Liam McNutt, Ashton Coyle, Richie Bayha, Jaxson Hamilton, Ryan McKinney, and Gabe Nichols) made huge holes all night. Our defense was fast and flew to the ball. I was really pleased with our kids’ overall effort.”
Abilene will host Fort Riley on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.