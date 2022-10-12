Abilene Middle School hosted Fort Riley Middle School this past Thursday night. The Longhorns were able to score early and score often in a 36 - 0 victory.
Running back Ethan Evans had a solid night on both sides of the ball. He scored the first touchdown of the game from 35 yards. AMS was unable to convert the two point conversion.
On the ensuing kickoff, Fort Riley struggled handling the ball and was forced to start at their own two yard line. Two plays later, the Longhorns recorded a safety led by Ryan McKinney and several other defenders. Abilene was able to score once more in the half with Murphy Randolph scoring his first touchdown of the season from two yards out.
The second half started fast for Abilene. Evans took the first play 52 yards for his second score of the night. AMS was once again unable to convert the conversion. Bryan Peterson was also able to find the end zone with a one yard quarterback sneak. Dayven Cuba successfully scored the two point conversion.
In the fourth quarter, the Longhorns were able to find the end zone one last time. Nolan Haslouer scored with a run of 12 yards. Peterson was able to find Liam McNutt in the back of the end zone for the final two points of the game.
