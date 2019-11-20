Dickinson County student athletes earn all-state recognition
The Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association following the 2019 season has recognized six Dickinson County student athletes for all-state recognition. Far left: Hope High School seniors Hannah Riedy and Holly Brockmeier were named to the Class 1A First Team All-State after the Rural Vista Lady Heat finished runner up at the state tournament. Second from left: Chapman seniors McKenna Kirkpatrick and Peyton Suther were named to the Second Team Class 4A squad. Third from left: Abilene senior Beth Holmes was named Honorable Mention All-State in Class 4A by the KVA and at right, Herington junior Carrie Roe was named Honorable Mention Class 2A.
