The 2019 North Central Kansas League football awards were recently announced at Abilene and Chapman High Schools. At left: Abilene junior Karsen Loader was first team defensive lineman and honorable mention offensive line, senior Kade Funston earned all-league honors on both the offensive and defensive line, senior Chrisxavier Cease was named honorable mention wide receiver and sophomore Kaleb Becker earned first team punter. At right from Chapman: senior Zach Ferris was named first team offensive lineman and first team linebacker on defense, senior Kel Stroud earned first team offensive lineman and honorable mention defensive line, junior Trevor Erickson was named honorable mention quarterback and first team defensive back, sophomore Colt Sell earned honorable mention defensive lineman and sophomore Torin Cavanaugh earned honorable mention tight end on offense.
2019 NCKL
All-League Football
Offense - 1st Team
QB – Brandon Schroder, Marysville, SR
RB – Atreyau Hornbeck, Marysville, SR
RB – Logan Mullin, Clay Center, JR
RB – Hunter Schroeder, Concordia, JR
WR – Owen Niefeld, Marysville, SR
WR – Taybor Vetter, Wamego, SR
WR – Chas Carlgren, Concordia, JR
OL – Kel Stroud, Chapman, SR
OL – Kade Funston, Abilene, SR
OL – Lucas Dankenbring, Marysville, SR
OL – Titus Tuiasosopo, Wamego, JR
OL – Zach Ferris, Chapman, SR
At Large – Isaiah Childs, Wamego, SR
Punter – Kaleb Becker, Abilene, SOPH
Kicker – Joaquim Sucena, Wamego, SR
Honorable Mention
WR – Chrisxavier Cease, Abilene, SR
OL – Karsen Loader, Abilene, JR
QB – Trevor Erickson, Chapman, JR
TE – Torin Cavanaugh, Chapman, SOPH
OL – Morgan Siebold, Clay Center, JR
OL – Kale Hauserman, Clay Center, JR
QB – Cooper Glavin, Clay Center, SR
RB – Keyan Miller, Concordia, SOPH
OL – Dalton Owen, Concordia, SOPH
OL – Shelby Giersch, Concordia, SOPH
OL – Ben Dwerikotte, Marysville, SR
WR – Caden Brinegar, Marysville, JR
OL – Austin Tebbutt, Wamego, SR
Defense - 1st Team
DL – Kade Funston, Abilene, SR
DL – Karsen Loader, Abilene, JR
DL – Kyle Palmquist, Concordia, SR
DL – Kale Hauserman, Clay Center, JR
LB – Zach Ferris, Chapman, SR
LB – Chas Carlgren, Concordia, JR
LB – Storm Slupianek, Marysville, SR
LB – Riley Eveland, Wamego, JR
DB – Jonny Crome, Marysville, SR
DB – Adler Pierson, Wamego, SR
DB – Lane Musselman, Clay Center, SOPH
DB – Trevor Erickson, Chapman, JR
At Large – Garron Champoux, Marysville, SR
Honorable Mention
DL – Colt Sell, Chapman, SOPH
DL – Kel Stroud, Chapman, SR
LB – Cooper Glavan, Clay Center, SR
DL – Keegan McDonald, Clay Center, JR
LB – Hunter Schroeder, Concordia, JR
DB – Ivon Owen, Concordia, SR
DL – Ben Dwerlkotte, Marysville, SR
DL – Brycen Detimore, Marysville, SR
LB – Noah Ackerman, Marysville, SR
DB – Alex White, Marysville, SR
LB – Koby Schroeder, Marysville, SR
DB – Taylor Beck, Wamego, SR
DL – Lincoln Koehn, Wamego, JR
