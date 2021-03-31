PARK CITY, KAN – The Abilene Kids Wrestling Club surpassed its highest finish ever at the Kansas Kids State Wrestling Tournament recently in Park City at the Kansas Star Casino.
Abilene took 42 state qualifiers and had 23 State placers and the team finished fourth in the state. This is an all-time high for AKWC according to head coach Ross Taplin.
Maize took the overall honor with 1079.5 points followed by South Center Punisher with 625.0 and Topeka Blue Thunder at 568.0. Abilene was next with 390.0 points and fifth was Paola at 308.0.
Abilene claimed four state championship medals as Robert Collins won the Boys 10U 190 and two young ladies, Shandelle Cruz and Juliana Villanueva, took top honors in 12U Girls.
AKWC’s fourth gold medal went to Abilene High School’s Tucker Cell. Cell, the Class 4A State Champion for the Cowboys, won the HS 120 pound bracket at Kids.
Eight wrestlers finished as runners up in their divisions. Evan Elliott was second at 10U 52, Cambree Obermeyer was second at 10 Girls, Grant Herman finished second at 12 105.
Charlie Elliott and Catelin Owens both brought home silver with finishes at 12U Girls. Ezekiel Witt was second at 14U 100 while Cooper Reves finished second at 14U 110. Jolie Ziegler brought home second place for HS Girls.
Third place awards went to Carter Shartzer (8U 43), Keyen Koochel (10U 61), Colton Elsen (10U 85), Noah Wuthnow (10U 95), Zemirah Witt (10 Girls) and Jaidyn Alvarado (14U Girls).
Holden Ziegler earned fourth place at 14U 205.
Two wrestlers took fifth place awards as Jaime Villanueva (14U 135) and Braden Wilson (HS 145) brought home awards.
Sixth place was earned by Eli Davidson (8U 52) and Bradley Doornbos (12U 80).
In the 6U division, Abilene had a state champion in Carter Shartzer at 41 while Kolsen Taplin took fourth place at 43.
The Club also received a special award from USA Wrestling as they were named a Top 50 Club in the nation.
