Girls 155B
Danielle Ogden’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Morisssa Ware (Holton) won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abeline) (Fall 0:34)
Round 2 - Taryn Anderson (Holton) won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abeline) (Fall 0:24)
Girls 155C
Alyssia Brown’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Alyssia Brown (Abeline) won by fall over Cana Whitney (Ottawa) (Fall 1:03)
Round 3 - Kilee Waters (Santa Fe Trail) won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abeline) (Fall 1:31)
Girls 170B
Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Grace Stean (Tonganoxie High) (Fall 1:01)
Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Taryn Dial (Shawnee Heights) (Fall 2:36)
Girls 235
Miranda Radenberg’s place is 2nd and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 2 - Karen Rodriguez (Gardner-Edgerton) won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) (Fall 1:37)
Round 3 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
JV 106B
Gage Taylor’s place is 5th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Caleb Renyer (Sabetha) won by decision over Gage Taylor (Abilene) (Dec 6-4)
Round 2 - Gage Taylor (Abilene) won by forfeit over Maverick Hugg (Holton) (FF)
Round 4 - Gage Taylor (Abilene) won by fall over Finnigan Daugherty (Bashehor-Linwood) (Fall 1:01)JV 120B
Austin Bruna’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 2 - Sean Morrissey (Holton) won by major decision over Austin Bruna (Abeline) (Maj 11-0)
Round 3 - Austin Bruna (Abilene) won by fall over Norman Parks (Gardner-Edgerton) (Fall 2:40)
JV 120C
Ethan Gonzales’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Lucas Baetz (Holton) won by fall over Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) (Fall 1:00)
Round 3 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) won by fall over Ethan Engert (Silver Lake) (Fall 1:26)
JV 126C
Joseph Welsh’s place is 1st and has scored 8.5 team points.
Round 1 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) won by tech fall over Connor Prothe (Anderson County) (TF 18-2)
Round 3 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) won by fall over Todd Brown (Tonganoxie High) (Fall 2:46)
JV 132A
Zane Macoubrie’s place is 2nd and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 2 - Elijah Rolon (Burlingame) won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) (Fall 1:11)
Round 3 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) won by decision over David Torres (Gardner-Edgerton) (Dec 6-5)
JV 132C
Parker Farr’s place is 1st and has scored 8.0 team points.
Round 1 - Parker Farr (Abilene) won by fall over Emmett Crookham (Tonganoxie High) (Fall 1:31)
Round 3 - Parker Farr (Abilene) won by major decision over Angel Rosado (Gardner-Edgerton) (Maj 17-3)
JV 138A
Sam McCormack’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Damein Fischer (West Franklin) won by decision over Sam McCormack (Abilene) (Dec 7-4)
Round 2 - Kit Jackson (Holton) won by fall over Sam McCormack (Abilene) (Fall 3:00)
Round 3 - Angel Lopez (Holton) won by decision over Sam McCormack (Abilene) (Dec 2-1)
JV 138E
Dayton Wuthnow’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 2 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Aiden Sullivan (Tonganoxie High) (Fall 1:09)
Round 3 - Caleb Chermok (Holton) won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 0:42)
JV 145B
Zander Cox’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 2 - Zander Cox (Abilene) won by fall over Lane Altic (West Franklin) (Fall 0:55)
Round 3 - Kael Westgate (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Zander Cox (Abilene) (Fall 1:15)
JV 285A
