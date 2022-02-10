With the high school wrestling season winding down, the Abilene High School Wrestling teams are looking to finish strong. The girls team travels to Colby this weekend to compete in one of the four 4-3-2-1A Girls Regional Tournament. On the boys side, Abilene High School will be hosting one of the four Boys Regional Tournaments Feb. 19th. Both the girls and boys Regional Tournament are a qualifying tournament for the State Tournament to be held for the girls Feb. 23-24 and for boys Feb. 25-26 in Salina. The top four places in each weight class at each tournament will advance to the State Tournament.
The girls will begin their travels Friday afternoon, taking four competitors, Alyssia Brown, Danielle Ogden, Miranda Radenberg and Lyndsey Buechman. Lyndsey is the backbone of this girls’ team. Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association currently has Buechman ranked in the number two spot across the state 4-3-2-1A. The girls will compete against 28 different schools.
The boys are getting a break by Abilene High School hosting their Regional Tournament. The boys have a line up that is expected to have several wrestlers make it to the State Tournament. the expected restlers are 106 freshmen Gage Taylor, 113 freshman Myles Callahan, 120 junior Christopher McClanahan, 126 senior Cooper Wuthnow, 132 sophomore Tucker Cell, 138 senior Javin Welsh, 145 junior Braden Wilson, 152 freshman Landon Taplin, 160 junior Eli Schubert, 170 junior Tristan Randles, 220 sophomore Kayden Timm, and 285 sophomore Gavin Runyon.
McClanahan, with a 21-6 record on the season, has been a varsity wrestler all three years with the Cowboys. He was a state qualifier his freshman year (2019-2020). In his sophomore year (2020-2021) he almost made it to the state series with three qualifying tournaments, but was eliminated at the blood round of the Sub-State Tournament. He is looking to make it to the State tournament and to be standing on the podium.
Wuthnow, with a 28-9 record in the season, is a returning three year varsity wrestler for the Cowboys. He is currently ranked 5th in 4A, and looks to finish his career with a strong showing through the State Series.
Cell has a 31-1 record in the season, is currently ranked 1st in 4A and is also a returning varsity wrestler. As a freshman, he went undefeated throughout his season and was the 4A State Champion at 113. This year he has moved up a few weight classes and currently has one loss on his record. He is looking for a return trip to the top of the podium.
Welsh, another Senior on the roster with a 27-10 record on the season, is also a returning three year Varsity wrestler for the Cowboys. Last year’s State Series was also eliminated at the blood round of the Sub-State Tournament. He is looking to come back this year and to be standing on the podium.
Wilson, with a 28-6 record in the season, is also a three year returning varsity wrestler for the Cowboys. He qualified for state in both his freshman and sophomore years with a 6th place finish last year. Wilson looks to improve on that by finishing higher on the podium this year.
Randles, with a 16-18 record in the season, is a two year returning varsity wrestler for the Cowboys. Randles looks to punch his way to the State Tournament this year.
Coached by James Stout, this team is looking to shake things up at the regional tournament to look to qualify as many as possible for the State Tournament. If you get a chance to come and watch the boys at home, the action starts on Feb. 19th at 10 a.m. at the Abilene High School in the Main Gym.
