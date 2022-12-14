Members of the Abilene High School wrestling team finished a busy week on the mats by first hosting Beloit in a duel on Thursday evening, then competing in tournaments on Saturday. Wrestlers we’re split up, and went and competed at two different tournaments over the weekend at both the Douglas Invitational or the Minneapolis Invitational.
Head Coach James Stouts comments:
“ In Douglass,we were short handed in both tournaments due to illness and injuries.
Joe Welsh and Braden Wilson reached the Finals in strong fashion but fell short to opponents from Derby.”
In Minneapolis:
“This was a new tournament not on original schedule but was a great place to take our younger Varsity and JV kids as they had divisions for both levels,” Stout said.
“Some of our kids had their first competitions and some had good success Saturday at Minneapolis. All our JV placed in the top three in their divisions. Three seconds and a 1st place in the Varisty division at Minneapolis was also a nice finish for those younger kids stepping up Saturday.
“We were pleased with the effort and finishes. We look forward to getting better each day and finishing the December portion of our schedule this week with the Girls Tournament Thursday, JV on Friday and V on Saturday, all in the AHS Gymnasium.”
70th Douglass Goodwill Invitational Results for Abilene
120 - Zane Macoubrie (5-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Sid Shipman (Derby High School) 1-2 won by decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 5-3 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Sammy Hershberger (Buhler High School) 5-1 won by major decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 5-3 (MD 14-3)
138 - Joseph Welsh (8-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-1 won by decision over Nate Barron (Newton High School) 4-4 (Dec 6-2)
Semifinal - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-1 won by fall over Diego Gauna (Derby High School) 3-3 (Fall 1:49)
1st Place Match - Grady Fox (Augusta High School) 7-0 won by fall over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-1 (Fall 1:40)
157 - Braden Wilson (8-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 8-1 won by fall over Chase Plank (Wichita Heights High School) 3-5 (Fall 1:06)
Quarterfinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 8-1 won by fall over Anthony Gonzales (Wichita-South) 1-4 (Fall 1:05)
Semifinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 8-1 won by decision over Kelson McAllister (Spring Hill) 8-2 (Dec 9-2)
1st Place Match - Knowlyn Egan (Derby High School) 5-0 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 8-1 (Dec 4-0)
165 - Eli Schubert (5-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Keon Edwards (Newton High School) 7-1 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-3 (Fall 1:42)
Cons. Round 2 - Andres Cruz (Derby High School) 3-3 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-3 (Fall 2:28)
175 - Aidan Henely (4-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Brody Harper (Newton High School) 4-3 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 4-4 (Fall 1:13)
Cons. Round 2 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Caden Bartek (Spring Hill) 4-4 won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 4-4 (Dec 6-2)
Minneapolis/ Jeff Giles Invite 2022 Results for Abilene
106 - Jayden Krinhop (4-1) placed 2nd and scored 17.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 4-1 won by major decision over Aidan Larson (Minneapolis) 5-3 (MD 13-2)
Round 2 - Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 4-1 won by fall over Xzyphren Donner (Russell ) 6-5 (Fall 1:09)
Round 3 - Levi Willmann (Chapman) 9-1 won by fall over Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 4-1 (Fall 4:45)
Round 4 - Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 4-1 won by fall over Paxton Houchen (McPherson) 0-7 (Fall 0:17)
Round 5 - Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 4-1 won by fall over Chase Misterek (Blue Valley Southwest) 1-4 (Fall 0:21)
126 - Lane Hoekman (3-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.5 team points.
Round 1 - Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 3-1 won by fall over Zeb Larson (Minneapolis) 2-9 (Fall 0:56)
Round 4 - Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 3-1 won by decision over Zach McMurray (Salina South) 2-7 (Dec 6-5)
Round 5 - Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 3-1 won by fall over Keaton Crane (McPherson) 3-3 (Fall 1:01)
1st Place Match - Will Donley (Ellsworth) 8-1 won by fall over Lane Hoekman (Abilene) 3-1 (Fall 4:22)
132 - Myles Callahan (4-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-1 won by fall over Zak Dotter (Bluestem) 1-6 (Fall 0:11)
Round 2 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-1 won by fall over Trenton Schreiner (Chapman) 6-6 (Fall 1:39)
Round 3 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-1 won by fall over Kaeson Curtis (McPherson) 0-7 (Fall 1:12)
Round 4 - Joel Abell (Minneapolis) 6-6 won by decision over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-1 (Dec 7-1)
Round 5 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-1 won by fall over Trey Zorn (Russell ) 3-2 (Fall 1:06)
138 - Pierce Casteel (4-0) placed 1st and scored 33.0 team points.
Round 1 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 4-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 4-0 won by fall over Carter Boesker (McPherson) 0-4 (Fall 2:56)
Round 4 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 4-0 won by fall over Killian Vaughan (Southeast of Saline) 3-1 (Fall 2:58)
Round 5 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 4-0 won by fall over Deacon McDonald (Salina South) 4-5 (Fall 3:03)
1st Place Match - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 4-0 won by fall over Daniel Roth (Minneapolis) 6-4 (Fall 1:29)
190 - Jalen Robinson (1-6) placed 8th and scored 1.0 team points.
Round 1 - Eli Stein (Thomas More) 5-6 won by fall over Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 1-6 (Fall 0:45)
Round 2 - Kyle Werner (Plainville) 12-0 won by fall over Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 1-6 (Fall 1:51)
Round 3 - Shawn Nutt (McPherson) 2-3 won by fall over Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 1-6 (Fall 0:31)
Consolation Bracket - Andrew Boettcher (Russell ) 4-6 won by fall over Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 1-6 (Fall 0:28)
7th Place Match - Eli Stein (Thomas More) 5-6 won by fall over Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 1-6 (Fall 2:34)
285 - Gavin Runyon (6-5) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Dammian Hightower (Salina South) 3-2 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-5 (Fall 0:58)
Round 2 - Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-5 won by fall over Cole Holm (McPherson) 0-4 (Fall 1:53)
Round 3 - Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-5 won by fall over Mason Watts (Blue Valley Southwest) 3-4 (Fall 1:20)
Round 5 - Mason Hogan (Plainville) 13-1 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-5 (Fall 1:53)
5th Place Match - Troy Boyd (Chapman) 3-3 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 6-5 (Fall 1:22)
JV 106 - Jayce McAsey (1-1) placed 2nd.
JV 106B - Blake Rivers (2-0) placed 1st.
JV 138 - Austin Bruna (5-0) placed 1st.
JV 144 - Hunter Havener (4-1) placed 2nd.
JV 157 - Corey Robertson (1-1) placed 2nd.
JV 157 - Cecil Meade (0-5) placed 3rd.
JV 215B - Hunter Clark (1-2) placed 3rd.
