Both the Varsity and Junior Varsity Abilene High School teams came away with first place finishes in their tournaments over the past weekend.

The varsity team put together some of their best matches of the year enroute to a championship at the Council Grove tournament. Abilene’s JV squad also won a championship at the Marion tournament.

 

