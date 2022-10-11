Both the Varsity and Junior Varsity Abilene High School teams came away with first place finishes in their tournaments over the past weekend.
The varsity team put together some of their best matches of the year enroute to a championship at the Council Grove tournament. Abilene’s JV squad also won a championship at the Marion tournament.
Results and comments courtesy of Head Coach Jade Koch:
This was the most consistent the varsity have played all season. They were communicating better than they have all season and were not dwelling on errors.
The girls have heard me say all season, “If you take care of the ball and take care of what we have control over, then great things are going to happen.” And that is what happened today.
Every single player contributed today, including the players on the bench. And they contributed together every match.
Most teams we play have two strong hitters which make them easier to predict. We have girls who can put the ball down hard. Sammy Stout has so many different options. Attitudes were great, girls were focused during the match and being smart about decisions both offensively and defensively. Kambree Bryson and Tessa Bender received most of the serve receive receptions and stayed very consistent all day. Sammy was our solo setter for the day and had exceptional defense on the back row and made smart decisions throughout the day to help set the hitters up for success.
Santa Fe Trail: Claira Dannefer and Callie Powell dominated on the front row. Claira had eight kills and two blocks. Callie had seven kills and two blocks. Every hitter contributed: Chloe Rock had four kills, Kambree had five kills and four aces with two blocks and seven digs. Renatta Heintz had four kills and one ace. Tessa had seven digs. Sammy had 20 assists.
Wamego: Chloe, Claira, and Tessa were the standouts against Wamego. Chloe had seven kills, with only two errors, Claira had seven kills, and Renatta had five kills. Tessa had 10 digs and 10 serve receive passes that were near perfect. Sammy had 18 assists.
Clay Center: Clay Center defeated us pretty easily during our league dual earlier in the season. We were able to take them down in two, 25-15 and 25-15. Callie had eight kills, Chloe had four kills with one ace, Claira had six kills and three blocks, Renatta had five kills, one ace, and one block, Kambree had one block and six kills and a near perfect serve receive with 8/9 perfect receptions. Tessa had 15 good serve receptions and had 16 digs and one ace. Sammy had 18 assist.
Council Grove: Chloe had six kills and six digs, Callie had seven kills and one block, Claira had nine kills and three blocks, Renatta had six kills, Tessa had two aces and 13 digs with 18 good positive serve receive reception. Kambree had eight digs and eight good serve receptions. Sammy had 25 assists.
Hesston: Hesston took the first set and we came back and won the second. For the third set I was so upset because I completely messed up my starting line up. The girls adjusted so well and did not let my error phase them. They were confident and went out and took care of business. That tells how versatile and talented they are. Chloe had seven kills and one ace. Callie had nine kills. Claira had 14 kills and one block. Kambree had one block and 15 solid digs on defense. Kambree also had 20 near perfect serve receive passes. Renatta had five kills and three blocks with 11 near perfect digs and 13 perfect serve receptions. Tessa had one kill and four aces with 20 digs and seven serve receptions. Sammy had 28 assists.
Varsity Results:
5-0. 1st Place
Pool Play:
Defeated Santa Fe Trail 25-19, 25-15
Defeated Wamego 25-14, 25-18
Defeated Clay Center 25-15, 25-15
Bracket:
Semi-finals: Defeated Council Grove 25-21 and 25-16
Finals: Defeated Hesston 18-25, 25-21, 25-18
JV Results
at Marion Tournament. 4-1 1st place
In pool play:
vs. Nickerson 24-26, 30-28, 15-6 (W)
vs. Haven 25-14, 25-21 (W)
vs. Hillsboro 23-25, 25-17, 11-15 (L)
Bracket:
vs. Remington 25-14, 27-25 (W)
vs. Herington 25-11, 25-10 (W)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.