Abilene Team 5th out of 25 Teams
113
Myles Callahan (9-4) placed 6th and scored 12.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 9-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 9-4 won by fall over Presley Herrig (Tonganoxie) 6-6 (Fall 5:27)
Quarterfinal - Evan Vielhauer (Basehor-Linwood) 25-4 won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 9-4 (Fall 0:44)
Cons. Round 4 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 9-4 won by major decision over Wesley Gill (Blue Valley) 6-13 (MD 19-10)
Cons. Round 5 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 9-4 won by decision over Raymond Ladd (JC Harmon) 6-3 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Semi - Lucas Bose (Underwood) 22-11 won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 9-4 (Fall 1:25)
5th Place Match - Xander Meinig (Paola) 19-8 won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 9-4 (Fall 0:54
120
Christopher McClanahan (19-5) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 19-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 19-5 won by fall over Aidan Cooper (Piper) 2-4 (Fall 1:18)
Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 19-5 won by decision over Mason Broce (Rossville) 12-7 (Dec 13-7)
Semifinal - Blake Allen (Underwood) 29-1 won by tech fall over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 19-5 (TF-1.5 5:25 (21-6))
Cons. Semi - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 19-5 won by fall over Briten Maxwell (Glenwood, IA) 18-17 (Fall 2:45)
3rd Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 19-5 won by fall over Mio Cregan (St. James Academy) 12-7 (Fall 4:03)
126
Joseph Welsh (15-6) placed 7th.
Champ. Round 1 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 15-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 15-6 won by decision over Spencer Bard (Rock Creek) 14-6 (Dec 5-0)
Quarterfinal - Braden Moore (Tonganoxie) 18-4 won by fall over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 15-6 (Fall 4:37)
Cons. Round 4 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 15-6 won by decision over Trevor Kaub (Ottawa) 10-10 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 5 - Aj Schaffer (Anderson County) 21-5 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 15-6 (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 15-6 won by fall over Michael Clayton (St. James Academy) 4-5 (Fall 4:20)
126
Cooper Wuthnow (20-5) placed 5th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-5 won by fall over Michael Clayton (St. James Academy) 4-5 (Fall 2:59)
Quarterfinal - Kaden Allen (St. Thomas Aquinas) 21-8 won by fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-5 (Fall 3:49)
Cons. Round 4 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-5 won by decision over Brady Duling (Bishop Carrol) 14-8 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 5 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-5 won by fall over Michael Clayton (St. James Academy) 4-5 (Fall 2:33)
Cons. Semi - Maddox Cassella (Mill Valley) 20-11 won by major decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-5 (MD 12-3)
5th Place Match - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-5 won by major decision over Aj Schaffer (Anderson County) 21-5 (MD 12-1)
132
Tucker Cell (21-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 21-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 21-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 21-1 won by fall over Aryon Kleseth (Rossville) 9-12 (Fall 1:33)
Semifinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 21-1 won by fall over Eddie Hughart (Mill Valley) 21-6 (Fall 1:08)
1st Place Match - Gable Porter (Underwood) 35-0 won by fall over Tucker Cell (Abilene) 21-1 (Fall 4:36
138
Javin Welsh (18-6) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 18-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 18-6 won by fall over Masten Wright (Anderson County) 18-8 (Fall 0:28)
Quarterfinal - Stevie Barnes (Underwood) 28-2 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 18-6 (Fall 3:34)
Cons. Round 4 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 18-6 won by decision over Cayson Hart (St. Thomas Aquinas) 10-15 (Dec 11-5)
Cons. Round 5 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 18-6 won by fall over Colby Hurla (Rossville) 17-4 (Fall 4:01)
Cons. Semi - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 18-6 won by fall over Caleb Means (Bishop Carrol) 21-6 (Fall 2:01)
3rd Place Match - Jahir Contreras (Shawnee Mission East) 20-1 won by major decision over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 18-6 (MD 10-2)
138
Dayton Wuthnow (9-10) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-10 won by fall over Jay Soykan (Blue Valley) 9-10 (Fall 4:57)
Champ. Round 2 - Stevie Barnes (Underwood) 28-2 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-10 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Round 2 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Masten Wright (Anderson County) 18-8 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 9-10 (Fall 1:55)
145
Braden Wilson (19-5) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 19-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 19-5 won by fall over Parker Guge (Ottawa) 9-1 (Fall 5:06)
Quarterfinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 19-5 won by fall over Ryan Pacha (Bishop Carrol) 12-3 (Fall 3:03)
Semifinal - Connor Collins (Osage City) 18-3 won by fall over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 19-5 (Fall 0:25)
Cons. Semi - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 19-5 won by major decision over Dylan Waggerman (St. Thomas Aquinas) 17-14 (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match - Parker Guge (Ottawa) 9-1 won by major decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 19-5 (MD 11-1)
152
Aidan Henely (6-12) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 13-3 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-12 (Fall 1:24)
Cons. Round 2 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-12 won by fall over Nate Moll (Piper) 7-8 (Fall 2:41)
Cons. Round 4 - Trenton Smith (Columbus) 18-7 won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 6-12 (Dec 7-2
152
Landon Taplin (12-4) placed 7th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 12-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 12-4 won by fall over Quincy Jones (Basehor-Linwood) 10-14 (Fall 3:20)
Quarterfinal - Sam Duling (Bishop Carrol) 19-6 won by fall over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 12-4 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 4 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 12-4 won by decision over Kellan Scott (Glenwood, IA) 22-12 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 5 - Maddox Nelson (Underwood) 26-12 won by decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 12-4 (Dec 10-7)
7th Place Match - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 12-4 won by decision over Charlie Zeller (Paola) 5-3 (Dec 3-0)
160
Eli Schubert (6-10) placed 8th and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Colton Brusven (Tonganoxie) 19-5 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 6-10 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 2 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 4 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 6-10 won by fall over Damian Alcaraz (Lansing) 0-2 (Fall 0:23)
Cons. Round 5 - Sam Imes (Mill Valley) 10-10 won by decision over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 6-10 (Dec 6-4)
