A proposal to increase spectator attendance at Abilene home games for the remainder of the school year was approved by the USD 443 Board of Education on Monday evening.
Beginning Feb. 9 each participant regardless of grade level will be allowed up to four family members per participant family to attend activities held at AHS for the remainder of the winter sports season.
This is an increase of two per participants of non-senior grade level students athletes, cheer, pep band or AHS singers.
State, county and Abilene High School COVID 19 protocols will still be in place and must be followed by all in attendance. Visiting teams will be limited to two spectators per participant.
