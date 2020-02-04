St. Mary’s Meet
Girls
181 – Ashlan Brown – 4th Squat, 4th Clean, 3rd Bench, Overall 4th.
Boys
114 – Maxwell Callahan – 2nd Squat, 1st Clean, 2nd Bench, Overall 2nd.
132 – Chris Martinez – 3rd Squat, 1st Clean, 1st Bench, Overall 1st.
132 – Zander Ehrich – 5th Squat, 5th Clean, 6th Bench, Overall 6th.
173 – Kraton Hocker – 3rd Squat, 1st Clean, 1st Bench, Overall 1st.
198 – Colby Reitz – 5th Squat, 5th Clean, 5th Bench, Overall 6th.
220 – Karsen Loader – 9th Squat, 7th Clean, 9th Bench, Overall 6th.
HWT – Shane Cox – 6th Squat, 7th Clean, 4th Bench, Overall 5th.
