Abilene High School recently hosted their media days for athletics. Students from Abilene High School teacher Charity Bathurst’s media classes, worked with experts in sports journalism and photography to complete the media packages.
In the main gym, the media students were organized into three photo areas where they captured a head shot, action shot and moving picture of each student athlete to be used on the green screen.
For the interviews, seniors Jaylen West and Thurman Geissinger asked questions of the head coach for each sports as well as some team captains.
First up in the interviews was Coach Megan Berry and the Cowgirl tennis team and then Head Coach Andy Cook with his cross country runners. Cheer Head Coach Kim Funston and her football cheer captain Jessa Howard were next to meet the press. At the end were Coach Jade Koch and the senior volleyball leaders followed by football Head Coach Brad Nicks with a group of seniors preparing for their final season as Cowboys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.