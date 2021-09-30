Comments by Coach Diana Wildman: 1 Singles Selena Espinoza 1st place 3-1. Selena beat Chapman 6-0, Trego 6-0, and Ellsworth 7-5. Her only loss was to another Ellsworth player 5-7. Selena did a great job moving the ball around and being very consistent all day.
#1 Doubles Adin Bruna/Allyssa Tompkins 6th place 0-3. They lost 3-6, to Sterling and 4-6 to Trego. They played Lyons for 5th place and lost to them 2-6. #2 Doubles Danielle Ogden/Maci Meuli 4th place 1-4. They beat Chapman 6-2 but lost to Sterling 1-6. The girls then lost two close ones to Trego 5-7 and Ellsworth 5-7.
“Our doubles struggled today finding their rhythm. They will learn from today and will be ready the next time they hit the courts.”
