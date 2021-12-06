McPherson Girls Results
Girls 155 B
Alyssia Brown’s place is 1st and has scored 26.0 team points.
Round 1 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Kirra Stevens (Great Bend - Girls) (Fall 2:41)
Round 2 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Tiamoye Brown (Junction City - Girls) (Fall 0:47)
Round 3 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Destanie Spear (McPherson High School - Girls) (Fall 3:04)
Round 4 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Nayeli Galindo (Hutchinson - Girls) (Fall 2:40)
Round 5 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Kinlea Reimler (Brookville-Ell-Saline - Girls, KS ) (Fall
Girls 170 GA
Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Nathaly Cervantes (Kansas City-Sumner Academy - Girls) (Fall 1:15)
Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Rylie Tolle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley -Girls) (Fall 2:00)
Round 4 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Brooklynne Page (Rose Hill - Girls) (Fall 4:00)
Round 5 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene - Girls) won by fall over Haleigh Pickering (Nickerson - Girls) (Fall 1:08)
Girls 170 GB
Danielle Ogden’s place is 5th and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Sierra Lanning (Ellsworth - Girls) won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene - Girls) (Fall 0:54)
Round 3 - Kynslee White (Great Bend - Girls) won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene - Girls) (Fall 5:38)
Round 4 - Lydia Peterson (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley -Girls) won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene - Girls) (Fall 1:08)
Round 5 - Elizabeth Foulk (Wichita Bishop Carroll - Girls) won by decision over Danielle Ogden (Abilene - Girls) (Dec 8-6)
Girls 235 A
Miranda Radenberg’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jennifer Cordova (Wichita Bishop Carroll - Girls) won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene - Girls) (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Round 1 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene - Girls) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Ciara Rawson (McPherson High School - Girls) won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene - Girls) (Fall 0:28)
