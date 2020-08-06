Abilene High School is hosting the annual fall sports parents night Monday, Aug. 10 in the AHS Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.
The school is asking that parents attend without their student and to wear masks when entering the building. Hand sanitizing will also be available.
Will Burton, AHS Athletics and activities director, will open the session by discussing school policies, procedures and protocols that pertain to all activities. This will include general procedures for the mitigation of COVID-19.
Following the general meeting, there will be activity specific breakout sessions where parents will hear from the coaches of each sport. This will include practice schedules, equipment requirements, team expectations and activity specific COVID-19 plans.
Parents of students wanting to participate in cheer, football, volleyball, girl’s tennis and cross-country are asked to attend.
AMS parents Tuesday
Longhorn athletes should have their parents attend the fall sports meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the AHS auditorium. Masks are required upon entering the building. Meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
Like the high school there will be a general meeting followed by break out meetings for individual sports.
