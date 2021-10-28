Cowboys Entire Team Qualifies Led by Cottone and Waite
Bathurst and Cathey Qualify for Cowgirls
The Abilene Cross County teams traveled to Topeka last weekend, for Regionals and had one of their best meet days of the season. Eleven of the Abilene runners ended up running personal record bests on the day.
The Cowgirls finished in 5th place as a team , led by individual medalists and state qualifiers Eden Bathurst and Arissa Cathey. Bathurst finished 5th overall with a time of 20:51, and Cathey would finish 14th with a time of 22:35
For the Cowboys, they would end up finishing 3rd as a team, and qualified the entire team for state meet. They were led by individual medalists Triston Cottone in 7th place with a time of 17:07 and Grant Waite in 10th with a time of 17:20
Comments by Head Coach Andy Cook:
Saturday was a great day for our entire team at the Topeka regionals. Eleven of our runners finished with a season PR.
Eden ran well. I’m not surprised because shes a special talent with a competitive mindset.
She missed qualifying last year by one place so I was excited for her to place and get to run at state. It was also exciting to get another girl qualified in Arissa. She has consistently gotten faster as the season has gone on. Her run Saturday was a 2 minute PR
The boys have gone back and forth with Clay all season so we knew they would give us a good test. We were pretty excited to come out with a better score than them. I really felt that all of our guys competed hard and we needed all of them to qualify as a team.
I’m happy for Triston and Grant for medaling individually. They have worked so hard throughout the summer and fall and have earned this recognition. Last year was a new experience for us getting to compete in the state meet. This year we hope to do some damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.