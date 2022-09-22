Unusual warm fall temperatures made the Abilene Cross Country teams run a shortened race at the Clay Center Invitational last Thursday.
In what is regularly a 5k high school race, it instead was shortened to a 4K race due to the heat.
Head Coach Andy Cook said “Clay Center decided to shorten the race to 4000m as a way to lessen the stress from the heat and humidity. The positive of that is that we get to have a race -- while also protecting the runners from the dangerous weather conditions. The negative is that we train for 5K meters and switching to 4K meters can be a challenge. I thought our kids did a nice job of making that transition”.
The Abilene varsity boys team once again showed a strong performance by finishing third in a meet loaded with strong runners. Three Cowboys medaled on the day led by Triston Cottone in eleventh place, Grant Waite in twelfth place, and Dayton Wuthnow in eighteenth place. Also with a strong performance on the day, and just one spot out of medaling in twenty first place was Levi Hagar.
The girls team was led once again by Junior Eden Bathurst. Bathurst finished fourth overall with a shortened 4K time of 17:01. Also finishing with strong performances and medaling were freshman Jadence Coyle in twenty second place, and Arissa Cathey in twenty third place.
“The Clay Center Invite has a lot of really talented runners each year not only from our league, but also with teams like Smoky Valley, Minneapolis and others. We had seven kids get medals in this tough field so that’s exciting to me. Eden, Jadence and Arissa continue to compete well for us in the girls race. Triston, Grant and Dayton in the varsity race and Jack in the JV race were solid for our boys. We also got a good performance from Levi Hager who was 21st in the varsity boys race and one spot out of the medals. I really felt like Ian Crump ran great in the JV race and finished 11th -- one spot out of the medals in the JV race. We’re still early in the season and we have work to do, but I’m happy because everyone on our team is improving week over week”. said coach Cook.
Abilene Girls Varsity & JV combined race
(Top 30 medaled)
4. E. Bathurst. 17:01
22. J. Coyle 18:59
23 A. Cathey 19:00
50. A. Robertson 21:52
58. R. Jackson 23:23
61. H Walter 23:42
Abilene Boys Varsity results:
(Top 20 medaled)
11. T. Cottone 14:25
12. G Waite. 14:26
18. D. Wuthnow 14:50
21. L. Hagar 15:04
29. O. Espinoza 15:23
38. E. Gonzalez 16:24
47. J. Woodworth 16:48
Abilene Boys JV results: (Top 10 medaled)
7. J. Hunter. 16:01
11. I Crump. 16:16
21. Z Schultze 16:55
25. A. Weishaar. 17:09
35. C. Woodworth 18:09
38. G. Sykes. 18:19
43. C. Hylton. 18:38
56. H. Jones 21:35
58. N. Jackson. 22:19
62. E. Gustin. 23:51
