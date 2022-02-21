The Abilene High School’s Cheer Squad will be performing on Senior Night at halftime during the upcoming boys basketball game versus Chapman next Tuesday.
The performance will consist of squad members from the 2021-2022 Cheer Team. The squad’s members have put together stunt combinations as well as dance counts to provide an entertaining performance.
The team members include Jessa Howard, Zoe Cox, Riley Reitz, Zoe Milner, Ava Crist, Summer Crouse, Reese McCullough, Gabi Fouliard, Evelynn Ediger, Maddi Black, Aelyn Pacina, Arden Cathey, Jentree McGivney, Kayce Reiff, Rylee Jamison, Amelia Arevalo, Emilee Ediger, Sonya Ketcher, Allison Rose, Mia Johnson and Gabby Guille.
The following photos are pictures of the cheerleaders throughout the 2021-2022 season.
