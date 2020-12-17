Workers on Wednesday began the completion of the west side press box row at Abilene’s Cowboy Stadium.
Corrections are being made to the temporary space that was available during the 2020 high school football season.
When completed event production staff will have separate facilities and space separate from local print media, radio broadcasters, filmers and student media workers.
The smaller boxes in the row are used by the coaching staffs during a football game.
The production staff includes people needed to operate the new video board, the score board functions, game timer and the game announcer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.