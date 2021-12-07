The Abilene Wrestling team opened the 2021 / 2022 season by defeating the Wamego Red Raiders in a home duel 42-36.
The evening started with two exhibition matches, and a Varsity Girls match. Abilene received wins by pin in all three by Parker Stotts, Aidan Henley, and Danielle Ogden. “It was really nice to see Danielle get her first win ever in her first match ever “ It was great the way the crowd got excited and got things going” said Head Coach James Stout. The Varsity matches then got started, and Abilene opened up by receiving 3 open byes accumulating 18 team points, before the first head to head match. Both Joseph Welsh, and returning state champion Tucker Cell would then pin their opponents in the first period, making the team score 30-0. “Joseph’s win by a pin, was a big match, since he was filling in at a Varsity spot tonight. He stepped up big time”. said Coach Stout. Abilene would then go 3-3 in the next six matches, highlighted by wins by Braden Wilson, an impressive 30 second pin in the first period by Freshman Landon Taplin, and a win by Tristan Randles. Those three wins would give Abilene their final team points on the night, and a lead of 42-18. From those matches on, Abilene would lose two , and be open in two weight classes allowing Wamego to close the gap for a final score of 42-36. “We’re glad to get the first matches out of the way, and get a team win. This will help us get ready for the tournaments we go to this weekend “ said Coach Stout.
Results:
Varsity Boys
Abilene (ABIL) 42.0 Wamego (WAME) 36.0
106: Gage Taylor (ABIL) over (WAME) (For.)
113: Myles Callahan (ABIL) over (WAME) (For.) 120: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over (WAME) (For.)
126: Joseph Welsh (ABIL) over Zaylund Lee (WAME) (Fall 0:54)
132: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Tayke Weber (WAME) (Fall 1:08)
138: Nick Cruickshank (WAME) over Dayton Wuthnow (ABIL) (Fall 1:07)
145: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Thomas McIntyre WAME) (Dec 7-2)
152: Landon Taplin (ABIL) over Gannon Couture (WAME) (Fall 0:30)
160: Drew Brown (WAME) over Eli Schubert (ABIL) (Fall 1:32)
170: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over Brody Oviatt (WAME) (Dec 7-2)
182: Jake Meyer (WAME) over Carter Taplin (ABIL) (Fall 3:43)
195: Hayden Oviatt (WAME) over (ABIL) (For.) 220: Blake Hamic (WAME) over (ABIL) (For.)
285: Ethan Halle (WAME) over Gavin Runyon (ABIL) (Fall 0:34)
Varsity Girls:
170: Danielle Ogden (ABIL) over Piper Clark (WAME) (Fall 4:47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.