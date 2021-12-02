The Abilene wrestling team opens the 2021 / 2022 pre- season ranked 7th in Class 4A. The team returns the equivalent of five returning state qualifiers from last years team. The Cowboys are led by returning State Champion, and Pre-Season #1 ranked Sophomore Tucker Cell. Along with Cell, Christopher McClanahan, Braden Wilson, Cooper Wuthnow, and Javin Welsh all return with state tournament experience. The Cowboys also return other wrestlers with experience from last year, along with some incoming freshman with talent that should help solidify the lineup. Head Coach James Stout expects the Cowboys to compete for a league title. “ We expect to be in the hunt this year. It’ll be fun but challenging, we wrestle a tough schedule , but that should help get us ready for the end of the season . said Stout. He expects both Clay Center, and Concordia to also be competing for a league title.
The Girls wrestlers are led by returning 3 time placer and medalist Lyndsey Buechman. Buechman enters the pre-season ranked #20 Nationally in her weight class , according to Team USA Wrestling polls. She also enters the pre-season in Class 4A State of Kansas ranked #2. “ Its quite an honor, and pretty neat for Abilene to have a wrestler ranked Nationally “ said Stout. Stout believes that Abilene hasn’t had a wrestler ranked Nationally in anyway since Ross Taplin, and Jake Kriegbaum , a few years ago. Also returning for the girls , as a returning letterman is Sophomore Aly Brown.
Projected Varsity Boys Lineup
106. Gage Taylor Freshman
113. Myles Callahan. Freshman
120. Christopher McClanahan. Junior
126. Cooper Wuthnow. Senior
132. Tucker Cell. Sophomore
138. Javin Welsh. Senior
145. Braden Wilson. Junior
152. Landon Taplin. Freshman
160. Eli Schubert. Junior
170. Triston Randles. Junior
182. Carter Taplin. Senior
195 Kaden Timm. Sophomore
285 Gavin Runyon. Sophomore
