AHS Wrestling

The 2021 / 2022 Abilene Wrestling Team. Pictured are: Front row: Miranda Radenberg, Zane Macoubrie, Zander Cox, Landon Taplin, Myles Callahan, Parker Farr, Ethan Gonzales Middle row: Alyssa Farr (mgr), Danielle Ogden, Alyssia Brown, Gavin Runyon, Kayden Timm, Tucker Cell, Emma Wuthnow (mgr), Jaycie Mohr (mgr)Back row: Amara Johnson (mgr), Tristan Randles, Christopher McClanahan, Aidan Henley, Dayton Wuthnow, Eli Schubert, Sam McCormack, Austin Bruna Last Backrow: Katelyn Seibel, Cooper Wuthnow, Lyndsey Buechman, Carter Taplin, Head Coach James Stout, Assistant Coach Curtis Rein (girls coach)

 Courtesy Photo

The Abilene wrestling team opens the 2021 / 2022 pre- season ranked 7th in Class 4A.  The team returns the equivalent of five returning state qualifiers from last years team. The Cowboys are led by returning State Champion, and Pre-Season #1 ranked Sophomore Tucker Cell. Along with Cell, Christopher McClanahan, Braden Wilson, Cooper Wuthnow, and Javin Welsh all return with state tournament experience. The Cowboys also return other wrestlers with experience from last year, along with some incoming freshman with talent that should help solidify  the lineup.  Head Coach James Stout expects the Cowboys to compete for a league title. “ We expect to be in the hunt this year.  It’ll be fun but challenging, we wrestle a tough schedule , but that should help get us ready for the end of the season . said Stout. He expects both Clay Center, and Concordia to also be competing for a league title. 

The Girls wrestlers are led by returning 3 time placer and medalist Lyndsey Buechman.  Buechman enters the pre-season ranked #20 Nationally in her weight class , according to Team USA Wrestling polls.  She also enters the pre-season in Class 4A State of Kansas ranked #2.  “ Its quite an honor, and pretty neat for Abilene to have a wrestler ranked Nationally “ said Stout.  Stout believes that Abilene hasn’t had a wrestler ranked Nationally in anyway since Ross Taplin, and  Jake Kriegbaum , a few years ago.    Also returning for the girls , as a returning letterman is Sophomore Aly Brown.  

Projected Varsity Boys Lineup 

106. Gage Taylor   Freshman 

113. Myles Callahan. Freshman 

120. Christopher McClanahan. Junior 

126. Cooper Wuthnow. Senior 

132.  Tucker Cell.  Sophomore 

138.  Javin Welsh.  Senior 

145.  Braden Wilson. Junior 

152. Landon Taplin. Freshman 

160. Eli Schubert. Junior 

170. Triston Randles. Junior 

182. Carter Taplin. Senior

195 Kaden Timm. Sophomore 

285 Gavin Runyon. Sophomore 

 

Tags

