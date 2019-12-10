2019 Raider Classic
Results for Abilene HS
106 - Christopher McClanahan (2-3) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene HS) 2-3 won by fall over Cameron Harrell (Sabetha) 1-4 (Fall 0:55)
• Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene HS) 2-3 won by fall over Kellan Spielman (Sabetha) 3-2 (Fall 1:00)
• Round 3 - Gavin Moore (Nickerson) 4-1 won by fall over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene HS) 2-3 (Fall 4:35)
• Championship Bracket - Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina Central HS) 5-0 won by fall over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene HS) 2-3 (Fall 1:06)
• 3rd Place Match - Gavin Moore (Nickerson) 4-1 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene HS) 2-3 (MD 13-3)
113 - Cooper Wuthnow (3-2) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by decision over Hagan Johnson (Wamego HS) 3-2 (Dec 2-1)
• Round 2 - Jordan Anguish (Concordia HS) 4-1 won by fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Fall 0:43)
• Quarterfinal - Zach Archer (Rossville) 5-0 won by fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Fall 4:39)
• Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Aaron Kleseth (Rossville) 2-3 (Fall 1:18)
• 5th Place Match - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Landon Brown (Effingham-Atchison Co Community) 2-3 (Fall 3:26)
120 - Kaleb Stroda (4-1) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene HS) 4-1 won by fall over Ryan Graves (Topeka-Hayden, KS) 1-4 (Fall 0:17)
• Round 2 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene HS) 4-1 won by decision over Koby Tyler (Concordia HS) 4-1 (Dec 4-0)
• Round 4 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene HS) 4-1 won by fall over Gavin Shoup (St. George Rock Creek HS) 2-3 (Fall 0:28)
• Round 5 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene HS) 4-1 won by fall over Atticus Sutton (Ottawa HS) 2-3 (Fall 0:15)
• 1st Place Match - Dawson Hogan (Salina Central HS) 5-0 won in sudden victory - 1 over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene HS) 4-1 (SV-1 6-4)
126 - William Stroda (5-0) placed 1st and scored 33.0 team points.
• Round 1 - William Stroda (Abilene HS) 5-0 won by fall over Daniel Vines (Concordia HS) 4-1 (Fall 2:29)
• Round 2 - William Stroda (Abilene HS) 5-0 won by fall over Tiernan Reed-Cox (Ottawa HS) 3-2 (Fall 0:21)
• Round 4 - William Stroda (Abilene HS) 5-0 won by fall over Spencer Bard (St. George Rock Creek HS) 2-3 (Fall 0:17)
• Round 5 - William Stroda (Abilene HS) 5-0 won by fall over Ridley Swader (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 0:29)
• 1st Place Match - William Stroda (Abilene HS) 5-0 won by decision over Slade Adam (Salina Central HS) 4-1 (Dec 5-1)
132 - Braden Wilson (3-2) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by forfeit over Ian Clark (St. George Rock Creek HS) 1-4 (For.)
• Round 2 - Trint Rogers (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, KS) 4-1 won by fall over Braden Wilson (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Fall 2:16)
• Quarterfinal - Gage Cooper (Nickerson) 5-0 won by major decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene HS) 3-2 (MD 17-5)
• Cons. Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over TL Thompson (Topeka-Hayden, KS) 2-3 (Fall 2:40)
• 5th Place Match - Braden Wilson (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Caleb Wiedeman (Salina Central HS) 2-3 (Fall 1:45)
138 - Javin Welsh (3-2) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Cade Anderson (Concordia HS) 3-2 (Fall 1:38)
• Round 2 - Ethan Bolen (Salina Central HS) 4-1 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Fall 1:55)
• Quarterfinal - Layne Hurla (Rossville) 3-2 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Fall 2:43)
• Cons. Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by decision over Brogan Isley (Nickerson) 2-3 (Dec 6-0)
• 5th Place Match - Javin Welsh (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Tanner Shoup (St. George Rock Creek HS) 2-3 (Fall 2:39)
145 - Jonathan Stevens (3-2) placed 7th and scored 26.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Jonathan Stevens (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Eastan Hake (Concordia HS) 3-2 (Fall 1:50)
• Round 2 - Isaak Meyer (Wamego HS) 3-2 won by tech fall over Jonathan Stevens (Abilene HS) 3-2 (TF-1.5 3:28 (18-2))
• Round 3 - Jonathan Stevens (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Jonathan Renyer (Sabetha) 1-3 (Fall 0:57)
• Consolation Bracket - Mitch Budke (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, KS) 3-2 won by fall over Jonathan Stevens (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Fall 0:43)
• 7th Place Match - Jonathan Stevens (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Corben Giles (Nickerson) 2-3 (Fall 1:46)
152 - Jackson Randles (3-2) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
• Round 2 - Jackson Randles (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Colton Scholz (Effingham-Atchison Co Community) 3-2 (Fall 2:17)
• Round 3 - Corey Catron (Rossville) 3-2 won by decision over Jackson Randles (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Dec 15-9)
• Quarterfinal - Cayman Munson (Salina Central HS) 5-0 won by decision over Jackson Randles (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Dec 7-2)
• Cons. Round 1 - Jackson Randles (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Cory Owen (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, KS) 1-4 (Fall 5:42)
• 5th Place Match - Jackson Randles (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Corey Catron (Rossville) 3-2 (Fall 1:00)
170 - Trenton Wuthnow (3-2) placed 9th and scored 6.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Brooks Burgoon (Salina Central HS) 2-3 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Dec 7-2)
• Round 2 - Keyan Miller (Concordia HS) 4-1 won by fall over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Fall 1:27)
• Round 4 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Derek Collins (Topeka-Hayden, KS) 0-5 (Fall 1:10)
• Round 5 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Leighton Vice (Falls City HS) 1-4 (Fall 5:01)
• Round 6 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Brooks Richardson (Salina Central HS) 2-3 (Fall 3:00)
182 - Colby Mohr (4-1) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Colby Mohr (Abilene HS) 4-1 won by fall over Mason Clark (Salina Central HS) 0-5 (Fall 0:14)
• Round 2 - Colby Mohr (Abilene HS) 4-1 won by fall over Tristan Wittwer (Sabetha) 1-4 (Fall 0:51)
• Round 3 - Colby Mohr (Abilene HS) 4-1 won by fall over Kenny Nelson (Salina Central HS) 2-3 (Fall 1:08)
• Round 5 - Daidrien Aho (Ottawa HS) 4-1 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene HS) 4-1 (Fall 3:40)
• 3rd Place Match - Colby Mohr (Abilene HS) 4-1 won by fall over Colby Tinklin (Sabetha) 3-2 (Fall 2:58)
220 - Brandon Parker (3-2) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Brandon Parker (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Aaron Clevenger (Ottawa HS) 1-4 (Fall 5:54)
• Round 2 - Brandon Parker (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Thomas Fields (Falls City HS) 3-2 (Fall 4:32)
• Round 3 - Brandon Parker (Abilene HS) 3-2 won by fall over Jimmy Longstaff (Topeka-Hayden, KS) 0-5 (Fall 1:06)
• Round 5 - Michael Schneider (Nickerson) 4-1 won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Fall 1:55)
• 3rd Place Match - Jr Matthews (Herington HS) 4-1 won by decision over Brandon Parker (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Dec 3-2)
285 - Adam Henely (2-3) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Adam Henely (Abilene HS) 2-3 won by fall over Cameron Stanley (St. George Rock Creek HS) 2-3 (Fall 1:12)
• Round 2 - Adam Henely (Abilene HS) 2-3 won by fall over Wyatt Cell (Salina Central HS) 4-1 (Fall 1:31)
• Round 4 - Ty Griffin (St. George Rock Creek HS) 4-1 won by decision over Adam Henely (Abilene HS) 2-3 (Dec 7-4)
• Round 5 - Michael Oldham (Topeka-Hayden, KS) 2-3 won by forfeit over Adam Henely (Abilene HS) 2-3 (For.)
• 5th Place Match - Jacob Carver (Rossville) 4-1 won by forfeit over Adam Henely (Abilene HS) 2-3 (For.)
Team Scores
1. Salina Central 284; 2. Concordia 242; 3. Ottawa 221; 4. Abilene 202; 5. Rossville 184; 6. Nickerson 178; 7. Rock Creek 113.5; 8. Wamego 113; 9. Sabetha 85; 10. Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 76.5; 11. Topeka-Hayden 69; 12. Effingham-Atchison Co. 62; 13. Falls City 59; 14. Herington 35.
