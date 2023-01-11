Herington Charles McMillin Invitational Results for Abilene
106 - Jayden Krinhop (8-7) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 8-7 won by fall over Miller Coffman (Clay Center) 5-7 (Fall 2:00)
•Round 2 - Tate Blackwill (Wakeeney) 17-6 won by major decision over Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 8-7 (MD 12-4)
•Round 3 - Benson Eggleston (Herington) 13-1 won by fall over Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 8-7 (Fall 2:31)
•Round 5 - Levi Willmann (Chapman) 12-6 won by fall over Jayden Krinhop (Abilene) 8-7 (Fall 5:56)
120 - Zane Macoubrie (7-11) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Cooper Pieschl (Jeff West) 6-7 won by major decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-11 (MD 9-0)
•Round 2 - Laythan Vice (Leon Bluestem) 13-7 won by decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-11 (Dec 2-0)
•Round 3 - Hayden Kalivoda (Clay Center) 16-5 won by decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-11 (Dec 8-1)
•Round 4 - Weston Johnson (Wabaunsee) 4-5 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-11 (Fall 1:26)
•Round 5 - Anthony Fickes (Hillsboro) 8-9 won by major decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-11 (MD 17-3)
132 - Myles Callahan (4-3) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
•Round 2 - Colson McIntyre (Herington) 16-3 won by tech fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-3 (TF-1.5 3:06 (16-0))
•Round 3 - Anakin Brown (Central Burden) 8-5 won by major decision over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-3 (MD 10-2)
•Round 4 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-3 won by decision over Trenton Schreiner (Chapman) 10-12 (Dec 6-5)
•Round 5 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-3 won by decision over Cale Tromp (Clay Center) 4-18 (Dec 7-5)
•5th Place Match - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 4-3 won by decision over Luke Overton (Halstead) 4-6 (Dec 5-4)
138 - Pierce Casteel (14-5) placed 1st and scored 33.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 14-5 won by fall over Pierce Rummel (Wakeeney) 11-11 (Fall 1:51)
•Round 2 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 14-5 won by fall over Colton Gerhke (Herington) 5-7 (Fall 2:42)
•Round 4 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 14-5 won by fall over Wyatt Pennington (Onaga) 1-7 (Fall 0:25)
•Round 5 - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 14-5 won by decision over Aaron Hein (Hillsboro) 13-5 (Dec 4-0)
•1st Place Match - Pierce Casteel (Abilene) 14-5 won by fall over Colby Lollar (Marion) 15-2 (Fall 3:49)
106 - JV - Jayce McAsey (7-4) placed 1st.
•Round 1 - Jayce McAsey (Abilene) 7-4 won by fall over Koren Pawloski (Hillsboro) 4-6 (Fall 0:18)
•Round 2 - Jayce McAsey (Abilene) 7-4 won by fall over Koren Pawloski (Hillsboro) 4-6 (Fall 4:50)
113 - JV - Kayden Thrower (5-7) placed 1st.
•Round 1 - Kayden Thrower (Abilene) 5-7 won by fall over Jonah Frey (Chapman) 4-6 (Fall 4:00)
•Round 2 - Kayden Thrower (Abilene) 5-7 won by fall over Gavin Bennett (Hillsboro) 5-9 (Fall 1:46)
120 - JV - Blake Rivers (3-6) placed 5th.
•Round 1 - Blake Barnum (Chapman) 13-3 won by fall over Blake Rivers (Abilene) 3-6 (Fall 2:47)
•Round 3 - Kellen Waner (Marion) 4-3 won by fall over Blake Rivers (Abilene) 3-6 (Fall 2:42)
•Round 4 - Emery Dalke (Hillsboro) 4-2 won by injury default over Blake Rivers (Abilene) 3-6 (Inj. 0:00)
•Round 5 - Bryson Blundell (Stafford) 1-10 won by injury default over Blake Rivers (Abilene) 3-6 (Inj. 0:00)
132 - JV - Ethan Gonzales (9-2) placed 2nd.
•Round 1 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-2 won by decision over Caben Shaffner (Clay Center) 1-4 (Dec 10-3)
•Round 2 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-2 won by fall over Adam Hayes (Ellinwood) 2-9 (Fall 0:20)
•Round 3 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-2 won by fall over Reggie Newman (Halstead) 3-10 (Fall 0:28)
•Round 4 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-2 won by fall over Tyler Gouker (Chapman) 1-12 (Fall 1:20)
•Round 5 - Allen Hawkins (Jeff West) 9-4 won by fall over Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 9-2 (Fall 0:43)
138 - JV - Austin Bruna (9-4) placed 2nd.
•Round 1 - Ethan Calovich (Chapman) 9-4 won by fall over Austin Bruna (Abilene) 9-4 (Fall 5:41)
•Round 2 - Austin Bruna (Abilene) 9-4 won by fall over Mark Buus (Chapman) 1-13 (Fall 1:00)
•Round 3 - Austin Bruna (Abilene) 9-4 won by fall over Keaton Harvey (Wakeeney) 3-9 (Fall 0:44)
•Round 4 - Austin Bruna (Abilene) 9-4 won by forfeit over Kole Willis-Dirks (Hillsboro) 5-13 (For.)
•Round 5 - Austin Bruna (Abilene) 9-4 won by fall over Kayden Trimble (Hillsboro) 5-6 (Fall 1:58)
144 - JV - Hunter Havener (3-1) placed 2nd.
•Round 1 - Hunter Havener (Abilene) 3-1 won by fall over Eldon Smith (Marion) 3-4 (Fall 1:34)
•Round 2 - Ian Sayers (Chapman) 7-12 won by fall over Hunter Havener (Abilene) 3-1 (Fall 2:00)
•Round 3 - Hunter Havener (Abilene) 3-1 won by major decision over Rylie Queen (Halstead) 3-8 (MD 23-13)
•Round 4 - Hunter Havener (Abilene) 3-1 won by fall over Lukas Schwab (Stafford) 3-19 (Fall 0:39)
150 - JV - Aiden Woods (7-0) placed 1st.
•Round 1 - Aiden Woods (Abilene) 7-0 won by decision over Colt Williamson (Leon Bluestem) 4-5 (Dec 10-7)
•Round 2 - Aiden Woods (Abilene) 7-0 received a bye () (Bye)
•Round 3 - Aiden Woods (Abilene) 7-0 won by fall over Colby Suderman (Hillsboro) 1-7 (Fall 0:19)
•Championship Bracket - Aiden Woods (Abilene) 7-0 won by fall over Lane Schwab (Stafford) 6-17 (Fall 0:41)
•1st Place Match - Aiden Woods (Abilene) 7-0 won by fall over Colt Williamson (Leon Bluestem) 4-5 (Fall 3:46)
157 - JV - Cecil Meade
(0-12) placed 5th.
•Round 1 - Keaton Burns (Stafford) 3-7 won by fall over Cecil Meade (Abilene) 0-12 (Fall 0:14)
•Round 2 - Tristan Kramer (Clay Center) 6-15 won by fall over Cecil Meade (Abilene) 0-12 (Fall 0:16)
•Round 3 - Zach Siefers (Ellinwood) 1-16 won by fall over Cecil Meade (Abilene) 0-12 (Fall 0:35)
•Round 4 - Brandon Chege (Halstead) 5-5 won by fall over Cecil Meade (Abilene) 0-12 (Fall 0:06)
190 - JV - Jalen Robinson
(3-5) placed 3rd.
•Round 1 - Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 3-5 won by fall over Brayden Poell (Onaga) 2-5 (Fall 1:12)
•Round 3 - Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 3-5 won by fall over Jonas Kern (Ellinwood) 0-4 (Fall 0:22)
•Round 4 - Sergio Reyes (Chaparral) 6-3 won by fall over Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 3-5 (Fall 1:52)
•Round 5 - Cristian Gonzales (Chaparral) 4-4 won by injury default over Jalen Robinson (Abilene) 3-5 (Inj. 4:00)
215 - JV - Hunter Clark (5-5) placed 3rd.
•Round 1 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 5-3 won by fall over Hunter Clark (Abilene) 5-5 (Fall 1:39)
•Round 2 - Hunter Clark (Abilene) 5-5 won by decision over Jordan Goode (Halstead) 1-10 (Dec 11-8)
•Round 4 - Hunter Clark (Abilene) 5-5 won by medical forfeit over Noah Couey (Leon Bluestem) 1-3 (M. For.)
•Round 5 - Logan Rogers (Hillsboro) 8-9 won by fall over Hunter Clark (Abilene) 5-5 (Fall 2:39)
215 - JV - Kayden Timm (5-3) placed 1st.
•Round 1 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 5-3 won by fall over Hunter Clark (Abilene) 5-5 (Fall 1:39)
•Round 3 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 5-3 won by fall over Noah Couey (Leon Bluestem) 1-3 (Fall 1:08)
•Round 4 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 5-3 won by fall over Logan Rogers (Hillsboro) 8-9 (Fall 1:30)
•Round 5 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 5-3 won by fall over Jordan Goode (Halstead) 1-10 (Fall 1:06)
