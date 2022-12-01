The Abilene wrestling team returns many key pieces to their varsity lineup that makes them one of the states top in 4A this season. Twentieth year head coach James Stout, along with assistants Corey Casteel, Darren Whiteley, Tagen Lombatte , and Girls Coach Curtis Rein are set to lead the team this season. Coach Stout says” We expect to be competitive in League, Regional and State Championship races. It may be a little early to tell but we are expecting to shoot for the top and let the chips fall where they may.”
The team will be led by the three state placers in the now 2 time State Champion Tucker Cell entering his Junior year, Senior Christopher McClanahan last years State Runner up, and Senior Braden Wilson 3X State Qualifier, 6th place state finisher in 2021.
The depth of the team is several wrestlers returning with varsity experience including Gage Taylor, Joseph Welsh, Landon Taplin , Eli Schubert,
Aiden Henely, Tristan Randles, and Gavin Runyon.
Adding in depth of retuning letter winners in Austin Bruna, Ethan Gonzales, Zane Macoubrie, Parker Farr, and Zander Cox gives the team plenty of depth.
The girls enter the season with four wrestlers on the roster, with two of them with high school experience. Miranda Radenberg returns as a state qualifier from last year, along with an experienced Danielle Ogden.
“We will be a more mature group with a larger roster that will make us more competitive in all types of competitions from duals to small and larger tournaments . We are always striving to improve, evolve, and perfect our techniques. I have a good feeling about this years team. We should be more competitive and the kids have a really enthusiastic attitude that will really help. I expect to be in the top three in the league championship as both Concordia and Clay Center will be favorites as well” said coach Stout
Abilene begins their season this coming Thursday with a key league dual at home against Wamego.
Abilene returns three state placers from last years 4A state tournament in : L-R Senior Christopher McClanahan (State Runner Up), Junior Tucker Cell (State Champion) Senior Braden Wilson (6th place). Photo by Brad Anderson
