The Abilene wrestling team returns many key pieces to their varsity lineup that makes them one of the states top in  4A this season.   Twentieth year head coach James Stout, along with assistants Corey Casteel, Darren Whiteley, Tagen Lombatte , and Girls Coach Curtis Rein are set to lead the team this season.  Coach Stout says” We expect to be competitive in League, Regional and State Championship races. It may be a little early to tell but we are expecting to shoot for the top and let the chips fall where they may.”

The team will be led by the three state placers  in the now 2 time State Champion Tucker Cell entering his Junior year, Senior  Christopher McClanahan last years State Runner up, and Senior Braden Wilson 3X State Qualifier, 6th place state finisher in 2021.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.