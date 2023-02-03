McClanahan, Wilson, and Cell each recorded their 100th win

Abilene wrestlers  L-R Christopher McClanahan, Braden Wilson, and Tucker Cell all recently recorded their 100th win at the varsity level. They became the 30th, 31st, and 32nd individuals to accomplish the achievement.

 Brad Anderson

With the Abilene wrestling team in full swing of a busy stretch of the season, three wrestlers recently won their 100th career match at the varsity level. Joining the prestigious group of members, this year are seniors Christopher McClanahan and Braden Wilson, along with junior Tucker Cell. They now have become the 30th, 31st, and 32nd individuals to reach the milestone accomplishment.   

Abilene wrestlers completed the busy week, last week by splitting in league duals with a loss against Concordia, and a win against Marysville. 

 

