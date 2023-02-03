With the Abilene wrestling team in full swing of a busy stretch of the season, three wrestlers recently won their 100th career match at the varsity level. Joining the prestigious group of members, this year are seniors Christopher McClanahan and Braden Wilson, along with junior Tucker Cell. They now have become the 30th, 31st, and 32nd individuals to reach the milestone accomplishment.
Abilene wrestlers completed the busy week, last week by splitting in league duals with a loss against Concordia, and a win against Marysville.
Members of the team then went different directions on Saturday as several wrestlers attended either a tournament in Garden City or Manhattan, while the girls attended a tournament in Hoisington.
Abilene head coach James Stout commented: “ I cannot recall anytime in my 27 years we have wrestled four days out of five in one calendar week.”
Tuesday: “We lost an intense dual to Concordia,” Stout said. “ We had a few close matches that we fell short of. The matches and dual was closer than the score indicated, we just fell short in about three matches. Overall though in some of those cases the kids were wrestling above expectations, it is just heartbreaking when they get that close and don’t finish with the win”.
Thursday: “We rebounded well from the Tuesday Dual. Winning 10 of the first 11 matches, some were very competitive against solid competition,” the coach said. “ 138 Joe Welsh avenged an early season loss to 2021 State Champion, Gable Fredrickson. At 132 Parker Farr pulled off a nice win against a tough Freshman”.
Friday/Sat: at Rocky Welton in Garden City: “We took six kids who were ready for the toughest competition we were able to find for them,” Stout said. “126 Christopher McClanahan, 138 Joseph Welsh, 144 Tucker Cell, 150 Landon Taplin, 157 Braden Wilson, 165 Tristan Randles.
“I was really encouraged by these kids asking to take on this challenge. It wasn’t on our initial schedule but with a few kids missing some competitions earlier in the season we had the extra competition points to take some individuals to the 65th Annual Rocky Welton Invitational. Rocky who is in several Hall’s of Fame at State and National Levels, retired from Garden City H.S. coached nine total State Championship teams, six of them in Garden City. Rocky Retired in Abilene and was grandfather of several AHS students, including AHS 2012 Wrestling State Champion, Kane Kelly, His brothers Keil, and Kolby. Cousins Mallory, Miller, and Audrey Unruh, All were very involved students at AHS and most were involved with AHS wrestling. In Addition, Rocky’s Son in Law, Tate Thompson is wrestling coach at Pratt High School and coached the 2022 Girls team to a State Title that included Rocky’s grandaughter”.
“It was an honor to be able to attend one of the toughest tournaments in the State named after an old friend and great man and coach.,” Stout concluded.
Concordia (CONC) 42.0 Abilene (ABIL) 25.0
106: Christian Belden (CONC) over Gage Taylor (ABIL) (Fall 0:55)
113: Ashton Dooley (CONC) over Jayden Krinhop (ABIL) (Fall 5:56)
120: Koby Tyler (CONC) over Lane Hoekman (ABIL) (Fall 1:55)
126: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Drew Sterrett (CONC) (MD 10-0)
132: Carter Eakins (CONC) over Parker Farr (ABIL) (Fall 1:50)
138: Daniel Vines (CONC) over Joseph Welsh (ABIL) (Dec 3-1)
144: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Easton Swihart (CONC) (Fall 1:24)
150: Landon Taplin (ABIL) over Torxsten Kindell (CONC) (Fall 2:50)
157: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over Dustin Sterrett (CONC) (Dec 8-3)
165: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Dustin Sterrett (CONC) (Fall 2:57)
175: Mason Eickmann (CONC) over Eli Schubert (ABIL) (Dec 6-0)
190: Caleb Hanson (CONC) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Dec 7-6)
215: Tracer Murdock (CONC) over Heath Hoekman (ABIL) (Fall 2:55)
285: Michael Ashland (CONC) over Gavin Runyon (ABIL) (Dec 4-0)
Abilene (ABIL) 55.0 Marysville (MARY) 30.0
106: Gage Taylor (ABIL) over Eli Sadlacek (MARY) (Fall 2:56)
113: Tayven Wilson (MARY) over Jayden Krinhop (ABIL) (Fall 2:00)
120: Lane Hoekman (ABIL) over (MARY) (For.)
126: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Jarret Rose (MARY) (Fall 0:00)
132: Parker Farr (ABIL) over Keagen Warders (MARY) (Dec 7-2)
138: Joseph Welsh (ABIL) over Gable Fredrickson (MARY) (MD 12-4)
144: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over (MARY) (For.)
150: Landon Taplin (ABIL) over UnK Schaefer (MARY) (Fall 2:00)
157: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Carter Wassenberg (MARY) (Fall 0:00)
165: Eli Schubert (ABIL) over Brock Crome (MARY) (Fall 0:00)
175: Aidan Henely (ABIL) over I. Detimore (MARY) (Fall 2:00)
190: Juandre Walton (MARY) over Heath Hoekman (ABIL) (Fall 0:00)
215: Dakota Slupianek (MARY) over Kayden Timm (ABIL) (Fall 0:00)
285: Braden Duerllcotte (MARY) over Gavin Runyon (ABIL) (Fall 0:00)
Results for Abilene Girls @ Marysville Dual (01/26/2023)
110: Jo Hottman (Abilene) over A Noaf (Marysville) (Fall 1:29)
125: A Hubbard (Marysville) over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) (Fall 5:18)
155: A Lana (Marysville) over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) (Fall 3:49)
