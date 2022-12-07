The Abilene wrestling team has begun the season with success after dominating their opening season dual and performing well at their first tournament over the weekend. 

Last Thursday they began the season with a dual against NCKL foe Wamego, and shut them out 75-0 in the team score. The Red Raiders were slightly short handed with some open weights, and an adjusted roster since some of their wrestling team had just finished playing in the 4A state football championship game the prior weekend.  However, take nothing away from the Abilene team, they controlled the matches throughout the lineup on the evening.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.