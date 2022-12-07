The Abilene wrestling team has begun the season with success after dominating their opening season dual and performing well at their first tournament over the weekend.
Last Thursday they began the season with a dual against NCKL foe Wamego, and shut them out 75-0 in the team score. The Red Raiders were slightly short handed with some open weights, and an adjusted roster since some of their wrestling team had just finished playing in the 4A state football championship game the prior weekend. However, take nothing away from the Abilene team, they controlled the matches throughout the lineup on the evening.
The Cowboys recorded seven pins on the evening by Jayden Krinhop at 106, Lane Hoekman at 132, Joseph Welsh at 138, Landon Taplin at 150, Braden Wilson at 157, Aidan Henely at 190, and Heath Hoekman at 215.
Three matches on the evening all went the distance, with decision wins by Christopher McClanahan at 126, Eli Shubert at 165, and Gavin Runyon at 285. Abilene also recorded four open weight forfeits at 113, 120, 144, and 175
“This was a great way to start the season” said head coach James Stout. “Our kids were ready to finally wrestle somebody other than ourselves in practice. Overall the kids that you’d expect would take care of business did, and then some kids really stepped up. McClanahan had a good match at 126 pounds against a quality freshman opponent that’s a kid state champion. This match will be a learning tool for him that’ll only make him better. I think two of the most impressive wins tonight were from our freshman twin brothers Lane and Heath Hoekman. They’re both young wrestlers with a lot of talent, and in their first varsity matches they both pinned their opponents. We made a couple of minor moves tonight and filled every weight class, and it paid off. We”ll get our first big test for everybody at their first tournament this weekend at Wamego.”
106: Jayden Krinhop (ABIL) over Harry Costa (WAME) (Fall 0:53) 113: Kayden Thrower (ABIL) over (WAME) (For.) 120: Zane Macoubrie (ABIL) over (WAME) (For.) 126: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Knox Karnowski (WAME) (Dec 10-5) 132: Lane Hoekman (ABIL) over Nathan Ferguson (WAME) (Fall 3:12) 138: Joseph Welsh (ABIL) over Liam Smith (WAME) (Fall 0:56) 144: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over (WAME) (For.) 150: Landon Taplin (ABIL) over Ethan Ibendahl (WAME) (Fall 1:17) 157: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Blayden Schuck (WAME) (Fall 0:53) 165: Eli Schubert (ABIL) over Talon Conrad (WAME) (Dec 11-4) 175: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over (WAME) (For.) 190: Aidan Henely (ABIL) over Jace Little (WAME) (Fall 3:38) 215: Heath Hoekman (ABIL) over Josh Flanagin (WAME) (Fall 0:28) 285: Gavin Runyon (ABIL) over Blake Hamic (WAME) (Dec 3-1)
