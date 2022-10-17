The Abilene Cowboys used a nearly perfectly played first half to defeat the Augusta Orioles at home on senior night 35-14. The win snapped a four-year losing streak against the Orioles, and helped the now 4-3 Cowboys chances of possibly hosting a first round playoff game. 

Abilene would score all 35 of their points in the game in the first half, and impressively close out the half with three consecutive touchdowns with less than four minutes to play.

 

