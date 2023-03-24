Both the Abilene boys and girls track teams expect good things this spring season, as they each return several experienced athletes including several state meet participants.
Head coach Brad Nicks who enters his third season, is excited about the possibilities his teams could accomplish.
“We’ve got a lot of quality kids in events that have the ability to have a great year.” he said. “We of course have some proven talents that are expected to once again be great, and lead the team. We also have kids I feel are ready to step up and contribute to our team success.”
The Abilene girls team will be led by a group of athletes that qualified for the state track meet a year ago. In all six members return as state participants.
Individually, they return four athletes that competed inthe State Championships as Amara Johnson in high jump (6th), Claira Dannefer in long jump (8th). Eden Bathurst in the 3200 meter (8th), and Renatta Heintz (8th)in the 100 meters.
Heintz now a Sophomore returns to the sprints again after setting the Abilene High School 100 meter all time record as a freshman.
The strength of the girls team possibly lies in the relay teams as returning state competitors Chloe Rock, Sammy Stout and Arissa Cathey all play major roles. Expected to join them in the relay events are Dannefer, Bathurst, and Heintz.
Also expected to add depth to the team are Tessa Bender in the hurdles, Mia Johnson in sprints, Jentree McGivney in pole vault, and Callie Jones in discus and shot.
The Abilene boys team returns five state qualifiers led by individual competitors Judah Bowell in 110 high hurdles (5th), and Grant Waite in the 800 meter (6th). Also returning as state competitors in the relays will be Triston Cottone, Keaton Hargrave, and Dayton Wuthnow.
Adding expected depth to the team will be Tyler Green, Carson Woodworth, Jensen Woodworth, Oscar Espinoza, Tristan Randles, Eli Schubert, and Zeb Schultze.
Abilene will begin their season next week as the junior varsity is expected to compete at Holton on Tuesday March 28th, and the varsity will open next Friday March 31 at Chapman.
2023 AHS Track and Field Schedule
April 6V at Wichita State
April 11JV –Abilene Invite
April 14V at Smoky Valley
April 18JV at Junction City
April 21V – Abilene Invitational
April 25JV at Clay Center
May 5V at Southeast of Saline
May 12V – JV NCKL at Concordia
May 19V at Regional – TBD
May 26-27V at State – Wichita State
