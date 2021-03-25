Abilene High School Track and Field teams will not only run on a brand new running track at Cowboy Stadium but it also marks the debut of new head coach Brad Nicks.
Nicks comes to Abilene after a successful run as head coach at Class 5A Shawnee Heights. His teams won state championships in 2007, 2009 and 2015. Nicks replaces former head coach Steve Simpson who retired from Abilene last year before the spring sports season was halted to COVID-19. Simpson has since come out of retirement and will coach Chapman High School this season.
Abilene returns three key athletes to begin the 2021 season as senior Bailey Rock is back for her final year running mid distances. Rock has signed to run Cross Country and Track at Cloud County in the fall.
Rock will be a league contender in 800M and will also be a member of the Cowgirl relay teams. She ended the 2019 season as an alternate on the state championship 4x800M Relay team.
Juniors Lucas DeDonder and Nathan Hartman are back after successful freshman campaigns for the Cowboys. Both athletes are being tabbed to run sprints and participate in relays.
Nicks also expects good showings out of senior Reagan Ditto in sprints and senior Tearney McGivney in pole vault. Juniors Joy Clemence (hurdles), Allie Cross (sprints/jumps), Lindsey Buechman (throws), Addie Hassenbank (sprints), Aelyn Pecina (sprints) and Grace Randles (throws) have caught the coaches’ eyes during practice and the coaching staff expects nice results for the Cowgirls during upcoming meets.
For the Cowboys, Nicks also mentioned senior J’Angelo Herbert in sprints and jumps as well as junior Thurman Geissinger returning to run distance. Junior Rowdy Kuntz also returns for pole vault.
Andale High School is the defending State Champions in Class 4A as they won both divisions in 2019.
“I am excited about this group of athletes this year,” Nicks said. “We return a few key athletes and they all have a great work ethic. We have outstanding leadership and I am excited for the improvement that we will see by May.”
Assistant coaches Brad Hartman, Rachel Schlesener, Alex Moyer, Steve Casey and Andy Cook are helping Nicks prepare the Abilene teams for the journey through the NCLA, which is always loaded with talent. Wamego is a perennial championship program while Marysville and Clay Center both have numbers out for their programs. Chapman returns good talent and the coaches expect good things from Concordia this year as well.
Abilene begins the year next Tuesday at Holton and then returns for the always-tough Chapman Invitational on Thursday.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Abilene High School Track Schedule
March 30 at Holton
April 1 at Chapman
April 9 at Riley County
April 16 at Smoky Valley
April 23 Abilene Invite
April 30 at Beloit
May 7 at Wamego
May 14 NCKL at Clay Center
May 21 Regional – TBD
May 28-29 at State
