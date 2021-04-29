Clay Center JV Track Meet Abilene and
Chapman (Top 8)
Boys Team Scores
Abilene 157, Concordia 131.5, Wamego 128, Marysville 80, Clay Center 49.5, Chapman 45, Riley County 24.
Girls Team Scores
Abilene 133, Marysville 131, Wamego 90, Concordia 82, Clay Center 69, Chapman 42, Riley County 22.
Girls 4x800m Relay
Abilene, 1st 13:02.00
Boys 4x800m Relay
Abilene, 1st 9:43.60
Chapman, 3ed 11:04.60
Girls 100m Hurdles
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 2nd 19.18
Girls 100M
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 2nd 14.43
Natasha Layton, Abilene, 5th 14.77
Aly Brown, Abilene, 8th 15.01
Boys 100M
Eli Schubert, Abilene, 2nd 12.19
Keaton Hargraves, Abilene, 7th 12.59
Girls 1600M
McKenzie Brock, Abilene, 5th 7:55.90
Boys 1600M
Ryan Clark, Chapman, 5th 5:43.80
Zane Schultze, Abilene, 6th 5:44.35
Gavin Sykes, Abilene, 7th 5:55.72
Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 1st 56.48
Chapman, 3rd 59.87
Boys 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 1st 51.01
Chapman, 3rd 52.38
Girls 400M
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 1st 1:07.99
Megan Holmes, Abilene, 3rd 1:13.56
Mykee Snyder, Chapman, 6th 1:22.53
Boys 400M
Keaton Hargraves, Abilene, 1st 59.44
Eli Panzer, Abilene, 2nd 1:01.07
Justin Samsel, Abilene, 8th 1:05.20
Boys 300m Hurdles
Darionte Jones, Abilene, 2nd 48.19
Joe Nicks, Abilene, 7th 53.44
Laiktin Cromer, Chapman, 8th 59.33
Girls 800M
McKenzie Brock, Abilene, 5th 3:22.81
Boys 800 M
Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 1st 2:24.67
Miques Mazo, Abilene, 2nd 2:26.70
Girls 200M
Aly Brown, Abilene, 6th 31.39
Boys 200M
Eli Schubert, Abilene, 2nd 25.30
Zander Ehrich, Abilene, 3rd 25.59
Boys 3200M
Trevor Tovar, Abilene, 1st 11:35.01
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 5th 11:59.31
Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 1st 4:44.93
Chapman, 2nd 5:28.04
Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 1st 4:02.85
Chapman, 4th 4:36.35
Boys High Jump
Zander Ehrich, Abilene, 1st 5-6
Girls High Jump
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 3rd 4-4
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 4th 3-8
Boys Long Jump
Esteban Plunkett, Abilene, 2nd 17-1.50
John Varelman, Chapman, 3rd 16-11.50
Darionte Jones, Abilene, 5th 16-2.75
Justin Wisner-McLane, Chapman, 7th 16-1
Girls Long Jump
Aly Brown, Abilene, 5th 13-0.25
Kamryn Phillips, Chapman, 6th 12-11
Boys Triple Jump
Justin Wisner-McClane, Chapman, 3rd 31-1.50
Girls Shot Put
Gretchin Hill, Chapman, 2nd 28-5.25
Reonna Christiensen, Abilene, 4th 25-2.25
Callie Jones, Abilene, 8th 22-4.25
Boys Javelin
Mason Barnum, Chapman, 4th 116-10
Braden Litzinger, Chapman, 5th 109-3
Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 6th 102-5
Girls Javelin
Reonna Christiensen, Abilene, 3rd 77-3.75
Callie Jones, Abilene, 7th 60-4
Boys Pole Vault
Wyatt Schmitt, Abilene, 4th 9-6
Rowdy Kuntz, Abilene, 6th 9-0
Girls Pole Vault
Tearny McGivney, Abilene, 1st 7-6
Darby Anguiano, Abilene, 3rd 7-0
Ashlynn Acevedo, Chapman, 4th 6-0
Morgan Welling, Chapman, 5th 5-6
Boys Discus
Alec Area, Abilene, 5th 84-6
Girls Discus
Callie Jones, Abilene, 1st 80-3
Gretchin Hill, Chapman, 4th 68-7
