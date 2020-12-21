Multiple state ranked and state placers from last years state tournaments took to the mat Saturday in the Abilene High Gym at the 2020 Cowboy Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
Wrestlers from Class 5A Salina Central competed against some of the best in the state in Classes 4A and 3-2-1A. Eight teams were entered in this season’s tournament.
Pratt High School took the team title with 151 points followed by Scott Community 126, Abilene 116, Silver Lake 100, Phillipsburg 93, Salina Central 70, McPherson 66 and Marysville 38.
Abilene was paced by first place performances of freshman Tucker Cell at 113, junior Javin Welsh at 132, junior Braden Wilson at 138 and senior Trenton Wuthnow at 145.
Cell, currently ranked sixth in Class 4A at 113 pounds, improved to 13-0 on the season with three wins on the day including two by pin and a 17-2 Technical Fall over Dalton Weber of Pratt.
Welsh is unranked at the moment with a 13-0 record and he went 3-0 on the day including a 4-2 decision win over sixth ranked Kaiser Pelland of Pratt in the championship match.
Wilson, ranked fifth at 138 with a 14-0 mark, won four matches Saturday including a dramatic 7-6 decision over Silver Lake’s Kai Allen in the first place match.
Trenton Wuthnow improved to 13-1 on the year at 145. Trenton won two of his matches by fall.
Junior Kaleb Stroda brought home second place at 126. Stroda won his first three rounds by pinning his opponent and then batted state ranked Devon Weber of Pratt in his final round. Weber won by a 4-0 decision.
Sophomore Christopher McClanahan brought home third place at 120 after improving his record to 11-3. Junior Cooper Wuthnow earned fourth place at 132 and sophomore Dayton Wuthnow picked up fourth place at 145.
Other wrestlers for the Cowboys included seniors Miller Unruh, sixth at 138 and Logan Buechman, fifth at 170 after injuring his ankles after two matches. Sophomore Tristan Randles went 1-3 for sixth place at 152. Sophomore Aidan Henely was sixth at 160 and junior Gavin Hight placed sixth at 182.
Abilene High School Varsity
Invitational
Results
for Abilene
113 - Tucker Cell (13-0) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.
• Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 13-0 won by fall over Ayden Presson (Scott City) 7-4 (Fall 1:03)
• Round 2 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 13-0 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 3 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 13-0 won by tech fall over Dalton Weber (Pratt) 6-1 (TF-1.5 4:32 (17-2))
• 1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 13-0 won by fall over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 5-3 (Fall 2:33)
120 - Christopher McClanahan (11-3) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Collin McDaniel (Scott City) 9-1 won by fall over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 11-3 (Fall 5:00)
• Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 11-3 won by fall over Preston Beckman (Phillipsburg) 0-8 (Fall 0:27)
• Round 4 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 11-3 won by fall over Natanael Chavez (Pratt) 1-5 (Fall 0:22)
• Round 5 - Treyton Pelnar (McPherson) 9-1 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 11-3 (UTB 3-2)
126 - Kaleb Stroda (12-2) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 12-2 won by fall over Blake Redmond (Silver Lake ) 8-3 (Fall 1:03)
• Round 2 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 12-2 won by fall over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-8 (Fall 0:13)
• Round 4 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 12-2 won by fall over Lorenzo Cruzen (McPherson) 4-6 (Fall 0:51)
• Round 5 - Devon Weber (Pratt) 9-1 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 12-2 (Dec 4-0)
132 - Javin Welsh (13-0) placed 1st and scored 19.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 13-0 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 2 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 13-0 won by major decision over Lucas Baker (Pratt) 2-1 (MD 12-0)
• Round 3 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 13-0 won by fall over Harrison Eisenbarth (Silver Lake ) 6-5 (Fall 3:01)
• 1st Place Match - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 13-0 won by decision over Kaiser Pelland (Pratt) 8-2 (Dec 4-2)
132 - Cooper Wuthnow (7-3) placed 4th.
• Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 7-3 won by fall over Jase Anderson (McPherson) 5-5 (Fall 3:04)
• Round 2 - Kaiser Pelland (Pratt) 8-2 won by tech fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 7-3 (TF-1.5 5:27 (17-2))
• Round 3 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 7-3 won by major decision over Elise Rose (Marysville) 0-3 (MD 13-1)
• 3rd Place Match - Lucas Baker (Pratt) 2-1 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 7-3 (Dec 4-1)
138 - Braden Wilson (14-0) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.
• Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-0 won by fall over Carsen Meitl (Phillipsburg) 8-7 (Fall 2:49)
• Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-0 won by fall over Houston Frank (Scott City) 3-5 (Fall 1:25)
• Round 3 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-0 won by tech fall over Keishaune Thompson (Pratt) 8-4 (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0))
• 1st Place Match - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 14-0 won by decision over Kai Allen (Silver Lake ) 11-1 (Dec 7-6)
138 - Miller Unruh (1-3) placed 6th.
• Round 1 - Kai Allen (Silver Lake ) 11-1 won by fall over Miller Unruh (Abilene) 1-3 (Fall 1:01)
• Round 2 - Collin Pearson (McPherson) 7-3 won by fall over Miller Unruh (Abilene) 1-3 (Fall 1:49)
• Round 3 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) 1-3 won by fall over Kai Barton (Marysville) 5-7 (Fall 5:39)
• 5th Place Match - Carsen Meitl (Phillipsburg) 8-7 won by fall over Miller Unruh (Abilene) 1-3 (Fall 3:36)
145 - Dayton Wuthnow (3-6) placed 4th.
• Round 1 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 3-6 won by fall over Landon Vogts (McPherson) 2-8 (Fall 2:51)
• Round 2 - Ke`Rel Thompson (Pratt) 8-5 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 3-6 (Fall 1:38)
• Round 3 - Connor Armendariz (Scott City) 9-3 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 3-6 (Fall 1:57)
• Round 5 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-1 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 3-6 (Fall 2:28)
145 - Trenton Wuthnow (13-1) placed 1st and scored 15.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-1 won by major decision over Ke`Rel Thompson (Pratt) 8-5 (MD 14-6)
• Round 3 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-1 won by fall over Landon Vogts (McPherson) 2-8 (Fall 3:38)
• Round 4 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-1 won by decision over Connor Armendariz (Scott City) 9-3 (Dec 3-2)
• Round 5 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-1 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 3-6 (Fall 2:28)
152 - Tristan Randles (9-5) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 9-5 won by fall over Chase Root (Silver Lake ) 4-6 (Fall 3:07)
• Round 2 - Kevin Russell (Phillipsburg) 7-8 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 9-5 (Fall 3:05)
• Round 3 - Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 3-1 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 9-5 (Dec 2-0)
• 5th Place Match - Gavin Richardson (McPherson) 5-4 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 9-5 (Dec 5-0)
160 - Aidan Henely (4-9) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Kale Wheeler (Scott City) 10-4 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 4-9 (Fall 0:31)
• Round 2 - Zachary Lamatsch (Pratt) 5-4 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 4-9 (Fall 5:24)
• Round 3 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 4-9 won by fall over Eli Herkenrath (Silver Lake ) 3-6 (Fall 2:31)
• 5th Place Match - Landon Thompson (McPherson) 2-3 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 4-9 (Fall 4:53)
170 - Logan Buechman (6-9) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Logan Buechman (Abilene) 6-9 won by fall over Keith Johnson (Marysville) 4-9 (Fall 1:08)
• Round 2 - Lance Miller (Scott City) 8-4 won by decision over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 6-9 (Dec 7-4)
• Round 3 - Daigen Kruger (Silver Lake ) 13-0 won by medical forfeit over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 6-9 (M. For.)
• Round 4 - Julian Castro (Salina-Central) 2-3 won by medical forfeit over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 6-9 (M. For.)
• Round 5 - Bryce Winsor (Pratt) 9-4 won by medical forfeit over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 6-9 (M. For.)
182 - Gavin Hight (5-10) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 7-6 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 5-10 (Fall 2:47)
• Round 2 - Iziah Cook (Pratt) 11-2 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 5-10 (Fall 3:45)
• Round 3 - Brooks Burgoon (Salina-Central) 4-2 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 5-10 (Fall 4:19)
• Round 4 - Triston VandeVelde (Silver Lake ) 12-0 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 5-10 (Fall 1:11)
• Round 5 - Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-7 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 5-10 (Fall 3:58)
Abilene JV Tourney Results for Abilene
JV 106 - Skyleigh Pflaster’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0
team points.
• Round 1 - Hunter Hall (Salina-Central) won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) (Dec 8-2)
• Round 2 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by fall over Blake Priester (Salina South) (Fall 0:51)
• Round 3 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by fall over Landon Burge (Effingham-Atchison Co Community) (Fall 1:25)
JV 138 - Dayton Wuthnow’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Ryese Ebert (Wamego) (Fall 1:15)
• Round 2 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Skylar Lockard (McPherson) (Fall 3:49)
• Round 3 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Haze Flower (Augusta) (Fall 5:29)
JV 138B - Miller Unruh’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by decision over Porter Smith (Wamego) (Dec 5-4)
• Round 2 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Taylor Oertel (McPherson) (Fall 0:43)
• Round 3 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Charlie Slothower (Salina-Central) (Fall 0:55)
JV 145 - Eli Schubert’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) won by fall over Seth Waitt (Salina South) (Fall 1:12)
• Round 2 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) won by fall over Cooper Vorarath (Salina South) (Fall 1:06)
• Round 3 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) won by fall over Kale French (McPherson) (Fall 0:55)
JV 170 - Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Kamdynn Clark (McPherson) (Fall 2:51)
• Round 2 - Brady Welker (Scott City Community) won by fall over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) (Fall 2:35)
• Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Robert Vant Leven (Augusta) (Fall 2:29)
