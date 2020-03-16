Following the announcement from the Dickinson County Health Department delaying Abilene schools from reopening after Spring break until March 30, Abilene High School director of athletics Will Burton informed his coaching staff that there will be no organized school sanctioned practices (whether optional or mandatory).
Burton said the coaches were encouraged to inform their participants to be active on their own. He indicated that school facilities would remain closed and not opened for the purpose of practice.
Coaches may establish individual work out programs for their athletes to follow on their own.
Burton also indicated at this time that early scheduled events for the final week in March and early April may be affected due to the shutdown but no decision had been reached at this time.
