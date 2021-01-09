MARYSVILLE – Abilene hit the road to Marysville to begin the 2021 portion of the basketball season and came home with a split as the Cowboys defeated one of the best teams in Class 3A 58-47 while the Cowgirls fell to the Lady Bulldogs 45-26.
Junior Kaleb Becker led the Cowboys to a comeback win with a game high 19 points as the Cowboys improved to 3-1 and took a nice lead in the Clay Center sub-state standings over second place Concordia.
Senior post Grant Heintz popped in 12 of which he scored eight in Abilene’s comeback in quarter number three. The Cowboys jumped out to a five point lead to end the first period only to see the perimeter shooting Bulldogs drain four three’s in an 18-point second quarter rally to a 31-28 advantage at the half. Heintz put the Cowboys in the lead with his third bucket in a row to open the second half. Abilene pulled ahead 34-33 with 4:58 to play in the period.
Becker, Avery Bryson and Blaise McVan added buckets during Abilene’s comeback as they took a four-point lead into the final eight minutes.
Abilene’s defense held the Bulldogs to 16-second half points while Josh Stuber, Bryson, Becker and McVan made buckets for the Cowboys for the 58-47 victory.
Marysville senior Gavin Pieschl had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Senior Jackson Rader popped in four of Marysville’s eight three-pointers.
In the girls contest, Marysville won their second NCKL game in a row and moved to 2-3 on the season the 45-26 win over the Cowgirls.
Abilene just couldn’t get baskets to fall early and the Lady Bulldogs took a four-point first quarter lead and held on for a 27-21 half-time advantage. The Cowgirls could only muster five second-half points while Marysville junior Eva Peschel scored six of her game high 15 points in the second half. Junior Madison Ronnenbaum used all of her 6-0 height to the Bulldogs advantage as she added 12 points for Marysville.
Abilene senior Abi Lillard led the Cowgirls with 15 and she made three of four three-point baskets. The Cowgirls tried to offset the height disadvantage inside the lane by launching a barrage of threes to draw the Lady Bulldogs out away from the basket.
Junior Jenna Hayes added seven points for the Cowgirls.
Abilene is 0-3 on the year and will play their first home game of the season when they host Wamego on Tuesday. The Wamego girls are 2-1 after a 43-21 win over Concordia Friday. The Wamego boys lost to the Panthers 44-42 in Concordia.
