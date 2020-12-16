GYPSUM – After the huge win on Friday night over Class 4A powerhouse Augusta, the Abilene Cowboys ventured to Class 3A Southeast of Saline Tuesday and came away with a 61-51 win over a talented young Trojan basketball team.
Southeast of Saline’s record to begin the season is deceiving with close losses to Salina Sacred Heart and to one of the best schools in the class Hesston. Tuesday they played the Cowboys tough and took a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Trailing 12-11, the Abilene Cowboys found themselves in unfamiliar territory, as they have not been behind on the scoreboard in each of their first three games this season. Missing some early opportunities at the rim, the Cowboys found themselves behind 12-7 with just over thirty seconds remaining in the period. Seniors Kieryan Anderson got a bucket with a bank shot and Avery Bryson drove the lane for two-points with six seconds left.
Junior Kaleb Becker, who sat most of the first quarter after picking up his second personal foul early in the opening minutes, came alive as he and the Cowboys outscored the Trojans 20-2 in the second quarter. Becker scored eight of 15 totals points during that run including going four for four at the free throw line. Bryson had two power buckets and a buzzer beating three to end the first half as Abilene took a 31-14 advantage to the locker room. Senior Blaise McVan and Josh Stuber added points for the Cowboy offense in the second eight minutes of the contest.
What doesn’t show in the box score is the tenacious defense the Cowboys put on Southeast during that 20-2 run. The Trojans didn’t get their bucket until 2:52 showing on the clock. Jaylen West, Kaden Coup and Cooper Wildey came off the bench and put pressure on the home team and kept them off the scoreboard.
McVan popped in his second trey of the game to open the third period and after a Stuber bucket, the Cowboys had built a 36-14 lead with less than two minutes gone in the third.
“That’s a talented young basketball team,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “They battled hard all game and really had us off sync in the opening of the game. That second quarter really set the tone of the game but those young kids never quit. Give them credit for that. They have a lot of young talent and are well coached and they are going to be tough for the next couple of years. They worked their way back into the game with that talent. We helped them a little bit by taking some dumb shots and turning the ball over but they are a scrappy bunch and the (Jaxon) Gebhardt kid is a really good leader. Those sophomores are the real deal for that team.”
Southeast sophomore Nakari Morrical-Palmer started connecting for the Trojans late in the period as he hit back-to-back buckets including a three as the home team started whittling away at the Cowboy lead.
“That young kid is such a night mare,” Graefe said. “He (Morrical-Palmer) is just a great player. He is athletic and he gets to the rim and he is only a sophomore.”
McVan and Stuber gave the Cowboys its largest lead of the game at 20 points 51-31 to begin the fourth. Abilene then went silent for nearly two-minutes while Southeast went on a 13-4 run to pull within 55-44 with just over two and a half minutes to play. After Becker tossed in back-to-back scores Southeast’s Eli Sawyers hit a couple buckets including a long three to pull with 10 to end the game.
“Southeast was so good at moving the ball around that we had to adjust our play,” Graefe said. “I had to adjust the line up a lot and unfortunately it cost playing time for our bigs. Grant (Heintz) just came off his best game and now had to sit because of that. We needed a different skills set in this game because of that. I feel bad for he and Kieryan (Anderson) for not getting to play a lot tonight, but that’s the reason. They were moving the ball so fast against us and they could all shoot three’s and it was just a tough match-up for us. We tried a little bit of stuff with a zone defense and that’s when they started their run.”
Bryson led all scorers with 17 points while Becker finished with 15 and Stuber 14 for the Cowboys. McVan had nine points on three three’s for Abilene. Morrical-Palmer led the Trojans with 15 while Sawyers had 13 and senior guard Jaxon Gebhardt added 11.
Abilene, now 2-1, will travel to Concordia Friday for their final scheduled game before the Christmas break. The Panthers fell to Marysville 63-54 last night in NCKL action. They are 2-1 with wins over Smoky Valley and Republic County.
“Concordia’s going to be different, they have some big kids that we will have to prepare for,” Graefe said. “They have a new coach this year but he is not new to the school as both of Coach Holmes’ kids gave us nightmares when they played. He’s a good coach and he knows these kids.”
Scoring Summary
Abilene 61, SE of Saline 51
Abilene 11 20 15 15 – 61
SES 12 2 17 20 – 51
Abilene (2-1) – Stuber 14, McVan 9, J. west 4, Bryson 17, Anderson 2, Becker 15. Totals: 17 (6) 11-12 61.
Southeast of Saline (1-3) – Spano-Lund 3, Gebhardt 11, Banks 5, Harris 4, Morrical-Palmer 15, Sawyers 13. Totals: 16 (5) 4-11 51.
