Barring any complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Abilene High School director of athletics Will Burton presented a tentative summer weights and conditioning activities schedule to the Abilene Board of Education during Monday’s May meeting.
Burton indicated that his initial first glance plans may have to be altered due to numbers of students for social distancing and any other guidelines that may come from the county and state health departments during this time. He indicated that the first two weeks of the proposed sessions would be conducted outdoors anyway because of restrictions.
Conditioning and weight training activities are tentatively scheduled for Abilene student athletes from June 1 to the end of July.
“Everything is dependent on state and local health care guidelines,” Burton said by phone. “The buildings are currently closed due to the governors’ orders. Our first two weeks are proposed to be outdoors anyways so that social distancing guidelines can be met.”
New high school weights teacher and head football coach Brad Nicks will conduct the summer sessions with assistance from various Abilene High School and Middle School coaches. The first two weeks calls for strength, agility and conditioning to be done on the high school tennis courts. Burton’s proposal had separate times for boys and girls as well as skills times for football, boys and girls basketball and volleyball to work on conditioning. Cross Country athletes may also have individual skills work as well as running.
Week three tentatively lines up with the Phase Out week in the Kansas reopening plan. Again Burton stressed that Abilene’s plans are contingent on what is happening within the state per the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
Burton said that he and coach Nicks are hopeful to be able to be in the weight room beginning June 15. That third week will also include the Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball camps conducted by the Abilene High School coaches.
Tennis teams may be able to work out in week three with the proposed plan and during the week of June 22 is the football camp and the volleyball camp ending with a Spiketacular the final two days of the week.
The final two weeks will continue to see individuals working out doing strength and conditioning and weight room activities as well as separate times for cross country and tennis teams to work out specifically. Football and basketball skills work for individuals is also tentative during this time.
In other action by the board, they voted to renew the contract with Memorial Health System for the School Sports Medicine Services Agreement that provides trainer Justin Clark for the athletic department.
The board also heard an update on electronic video scoreboards provided by Mammoth Construction Company and they voted to extend the rights for superintendent Greg Brown to work with Government Capital to set up financing for the new Cowboy Stadium. There was discussion about a 10-year note at about 3.188% interest to help with the financing note while fundraising activities get underway. Brown indicated the board had $1M in Capital Outlay funds available and would seek to borrow approximately $3.6 million to complete the project. The amount of the final note is totally contingent on fundraising activities. Although they noted that contributions have started to come in and are being collected by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
